Universal Orlando Reveals 2026 Return of Passholder Nights and Passholder Appreciation Days

Both popular events are returning to Universal Orlando this summer.

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders, get excited – as Passholder Appreciation Days and Passholder Nights are set to return this August.

What’s Happening:

Get ready for a whole month and a half of love during Passholder Appreciation Days presented by Coca-Cola, taking place from August 15–September 30, 2026.

More details on all of the perks coming your way for this edition of Passholder Appreciation Days will be released in the coming weeks.

Then, on August 15 and 16th, Universal Studios Florida will be open just for Annual Passholders, complete with select rides, favorite characters and more.

Reservations must be made for the event, and the reservation system opens on July 7, after 12:00 p.m. ET.

To reserve your spots, you will need Pass ID numbers for yourself and your party (up to eight other passholders). You and your party must be Annual Passholders to attend the event. More reservation information can be found at the official site.

Those who make reservations will only be able to make the reservation for one of the two nights, not both.

More details on all the passholder fun will be revealed in the coming weeks.

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