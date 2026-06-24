Universal Orlando Reveals 2026 Return of Passholder Nights and Passholder Appreciation Days
Both popular events are returning to Universal Orlando this summer.
Universal Orlando Annual Passholders, get excited – as Passholder Appreciation Days and Passholder Nights are set to return this August.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready for a whole month and a half of love during Passholder Appreciation Days presented by Coca-Cola, taking place from August 15–September 30, 2026.
- More details on all of the perks coming your way for this edition of Passholder Appreciation Days will be released in the coming weeks.
- Then, on August 15 and 16th, Universal Studios Florida will be open just for Annual Passholders, complete with select rides, favorite characters and more.
- Reservations must be made for the event, and the reservation system opens on July 7, after 12:00 p.m. ET.
- To reserve your spots, you will need Pass ID numbers for yourself and your party (up to eight other passholders). You and your party must be Annual Passholders to attend the event. More reservation information can be found at the official site.
- Those who make reservations will only be able to make the reservation for one of the two nights, not both.
- More details on all the passholder fun will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Halloween Horror Nights Returns for 35th Event:
- Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow are back for the 35th Halloween Horror Nights, facing off in their own haunted house.
- This week, we found out about two original houses – H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular! and MADLANDS: Caged Cannibals.
- This year's event will also see at least two IP houses, with Sinners and Stranger Things 5announced so far.
- More details on the Hollywood version of the event will be revealed at Midsummer Scream in August.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning