"Stranger Things" Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Arrives as Haunted House is Announced

This also includes more parts of the collectible acrylic carousel.

Fans can now get their hands on some exclusive parks merchandise on their next visit to Universal Studios Hollywood or the Universal Orlando Resort featuring Stranger Things, celebrating the recently announced Halloween Horror Nights house.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall that just hours ago, Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Orlando Resort revealed that Stranger Things would have haunted houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.

As part of the anticipation for the new experience this year, fans can now head to the parks for some park exclusive limited-release merchandise inspired by the Stranger Things 5 haunted houses coming to the event.

The exclusive collection features a t-shirt and a mug filled with '80s nostalgia, as well as a new Stranger Things inspired acrylic figure that fits into the seperately sold Infernal Carnival display.

Additional collectibles representing the rest of this year's lineup are coming soon to create one cohesive display.

The items are available new at the Universal Orlando Resort and at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The items will also be available after 9:00 AM PT at shopUniversal.com.

The House:

Halloween Horror Nights is set to feature Stranger Things for the fourth time, transforming the popular show's finale season into a haunted house at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Developed in partnership with Netflix, this year’s Stranger Things haunted house will showcase the most gripping moments from the final season in an authentic, visceral experience that places guests at the center of the ultimate battle to save Hawkins. Fans will confront the terror they’ve seen on screen as they navigate iconic locations and encounter favorite characters—all while evading a host of horrifying supernatural creatures…including Vecna himself.

As visitors make their way through familiar scenes, including the Wheeler House, Hawkins National Laboratory, the MAC-Z military base, as well as the haunting realms of the Upside Down and the Abyss, they’ll be hunted at every turn by Demogorgons and other sinister creatures. With Vecna on their heels, the terror intensifies, pulling guests into an all-or-nothing battle for survival.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday, August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

To plan your visit to Universal Orlando Resort for the signature halloween event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.