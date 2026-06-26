Halloween Horror Nights Gets A Little Space-y with Latest House Reveal

More news coming out of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando - where you might want to rise into the night sky for one of this year's original houses.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights continues to give us what we've long been waiting for, revealing their original houses for this years event.

Today, they've revealed another experience that guests will...encounter...at the event - "INVASION: Alien Abduction."

According to Universal, the new house invites guests to "make contact with horrors from worlds unknown in this haunted house, where a ship full of grays have torn apart a remote homestead in search of fresh test subjects."

Just Announced: INVASION: Alien Abduction



Make contact with horrors from worlds unknown in this haunted house, where a ship full of Grays have torn apart a remote homestead in search of fresh test subjects. pic.twitter.com/46k3QksltO — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) June 26, 2026

The new house joins a growing lineup of other original ideas, including the return of Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow, as well as the long-awaited return of H.R. Bloodengutz with his own house.

I.P. based houses are also featured at this year's event, with houses based on Sinners and Stranger Things.

Other houses include: Cybergoria Madlands: Caged Cannibals

Halloween Horror Nights takes place this year at Universal Orlando starting on August 28 and running through November 1.

For more information about tickets and to book your stay at Universal Orlando for the signature halloween event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!