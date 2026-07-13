Step Right Up to the Infernal Carnival: Jack and Dr. Oddfellow's Star in First Scare Zone Revealed for Halloween Horror Nights 35

The first scare zone for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando has been revealed.

Not only are Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow getting their own haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights this year, but they’ll also be fronting their own scare zone.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando has already announced all of the original haunted houses and most of the IP houses for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights – so now it’s time to find out what the scare zones will be!

The event’s official X account revealed the first scare zone this morning, set to be called Infernal Carnival of Nightmares .

. Here, Jack and Dr. Oddfellow invite you to step right up and see what horrors hide in every shadow at a sinister spectacle decades in the making.

The duo will also come together for their own haunted house, titled Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control. Their long‑standing conflict will come to life for the first time as guests journey into the unsettling origins of the two adversaries’ undying rivalry. As chaos and control collide, the two Icons battle for dominance until they ultimately discover that the only way to obtain the power they seek is not to fight each other - but to join forces instead.

What's more, the Infernal Carnival of Nightmares is actually the theme of the year's event, which will turn the park "into a decrepit, fear‑fueled carnival" featuring a new slate of haunted houses, scare zones and entertainment inspired by elements from Halloween Horror Nights’ history plus some of the biggest horror-based IP.

What Else is Coming to Horror Nights This Year?