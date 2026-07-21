Deadites Brings Terror to Halloween Horror Nights with Haunted House Based on "Evil Dead Burn"
"Cheers to your perfect family."
The latest installment in an iconic horror franchise is coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.
What's Happening:
- A haunted house inspired by Evil Dead Burn, the latest film in the iconic Evil Dead franchise, is coming to Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts this year.
- First introduced in 1981, Evil Dead has evolved from an independent cult classic to one of today’s most terrifying horror properties. Blending extreme gore with dark humor, the franchise consistently centers on the Book of the Dead, an ancient text that unleashes supernatural parasitic demons who possess and twist their victims into Deadites.
- The Evil Dead Burn haunted houses will take guests on a terrifying firsthand journey through the film’s most frightening moments that begin at the Price family’s secluded vacation home in the woods. The nightmare grows more and more fierce as guests venture through the haunted house, encountering ferocious Deadites around every turn before succumbing to the evil forces themselves.
- In 2013, a house based upon the Evil Dead remake was featured at Halloween Horror Nights 23 at Universal Orlando.
- New limited-release merchandise inspired by the Evil Dead Burn haunted house, including a T-shirt and an acrylic figure which can be added to the separately sold Infernal Carnival collectible display, are now available at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and beginning tomorrow, July 22 at 9 a.m. PT, on shopUniversal.com.
- Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday, August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Three other IP houses have been announced for both coasts, in the form of Sinners, Stranger Things 5 and Hellraiser.
- We've also learned details of the five original houses that will be a part of Orlando's version of the event.
- That leaves just one IP-based house left to be announced for Orlando.
- More details on the Hollywood version of the event will be revealed at Midsummer Scream in August.
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