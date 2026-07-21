Relive Peter Parker's Journey So Far in the Final Trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
Get your tickets now for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" – in theaters in just 10 days on July 31!
With just 10 days to go until the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the final trailer for the highly-anticipated film has arrived.
What's Happening:
- This emotional final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day highlights Peter Parker’s journey so far, from his first solo adventure in Spider-Man: Homecoming to the climactic events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- We also get to see more clips from the upcoming film, including his emotional reuniting with Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned.
- It's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.
- The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...
- You can check out the various movie theater novelties tied to the film that are on the way.
- Get caught up on Spidey's story so far with the Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Man documentary streaming on Disney+.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on Friday, July 31.
More Marvel News:
- The official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is here, and it shows off the massive cast of the upcoming film. Plus, dive deeper into the questions we have about the film following the trailer's release.
- Marvel Comics has announced the return of its annual Trick-or-Read event this October.
- After teaming up with a certain webhead earlier this year in Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish, Chef José Andrés will continue his journey through the Marvel Universe in Avengers: Meals to Astonish.
- Marvel Studios is ramping up the viral marketing campaign for Avengers: Doomsday via Fantastic Four’s social media channels.
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