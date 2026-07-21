Relive Peter Parker's Journey So Far in the Final Trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

Get your tickets now for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" – in theaters in just 10 days on July 31!

With just 10 days to go until the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the final trailer for the highly-anticipated film has arrived.

What's Happening:

This emotional final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day highlights Peter Parker’s journey so far, from his first solo adventure in Spider-Man: Homecoming to the climactic events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We also get to see more clips from the upcoming film, including his emotional reuniting with Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned.

It's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...

You can check out the various movie theater novelties tied to the film that are on the way.

Get caught up on Spidey's story so far with the Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Man documentary streaming on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on Friday, July 31.

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