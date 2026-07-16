New Disney+ Documentary Traces the Cinematic Evolution of Spider-Man Ahead of "Brand New Day"
See how Spider-Man has dominated the big screen over the last 25 years in this short new documentary.
As Marvel fans prepare for the release of the fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, a new Disney+ documentary is looking back at the theatrical history of the character.
What's Happening:
- Spider-Man first graced the big screen in 2002 with the release of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire.
- In the two and a half decades since, two additional actors – Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland – have taken on the mantle of the web swinger.
- A new documentary on Disney+, titled Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Man, takes a look back at Spidey's theatrical history so far, while preparing fans for the latest release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- Throughout the 26 minute documentary, you'll hear from all three actors to have played Spider-Man, in addition to many of the creatives behind the 9 films.
- Watch Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Man for yourself, streaming now exclusively on Disney+.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.
- The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...
- You can check out the various movie theater novelties tied to the film that are on the way.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on Friday, July 31.
More Marvel News:
- Kevin Feige, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to receive a major Hollywood award.
- The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday has begun, with Disney reportedly preparing an early ticket rollout ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.
- Chad Powers creator Michael Waldron is in early development of a feature film centered around the Marvel Comics character Nova.
- Check out the full lineup of Marvel panels, booths and more at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.
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