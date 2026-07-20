Marvel Breaks the Pattern: Fantastic Four's Weekly Sunday Dinner Video Gets Interrupted by "Avengers: Doomsday"
For nearly a year, the same clip ran every Sunday at 7pm. This week, Reed Richards didn't finish his sentence.
Marvel Studios is ramping up the viral marketing campaign for Avengers: Doomsday via Fantastic Four’s social media channels.
What’s Happening:
- Ever since August 17th, 2025, Marvel’s official Fantastic Four Twitter/X account has made the same post every Sunday at 7:00 pm ET: a scene from Fantastic Four: First Steps where Reed Richards says: “We make a point to do family dinner every week. Sunday at 7, on the dot, no matter what, we’re all here.”
- These posts looked exactly the same every Sunday, up to July 12th, 2026. No text, just that same clip on a loop.
- That all changed today. At first glance, the clip appears to be the same, but Reed Richards is cut off in the middle of saying “No matter wha…” The screen goes dark, and we hear two voices speaking.
- “How long do we have?”, a woman’s voice asks, presumably Sue Storm. The answer comes from a male voice, which sounds like Reed Richards: “Not Long.”
- The new audio is presumably from Avengers: Doomsday, the next time fans will see this version of the Fantastic Four together on screen. The film comes to theaters on December 18th.
- The Fantastic Four were featured in the post-credit scene of Thunderbolts* (*The New Avengers), where their ship entered the atmosphere of Earth-616 (aka the main MCU timeline).