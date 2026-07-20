Marvel Breaks the Pattern: Fantastic Four's Weekly Sunday Dinner Video Gets Interrupted by "Avengers: Doomsday"

For nearly a year, the same clip ran every Sunday at 7pm. This week, Reed Richards didn't finish his sentence.

Marvel Studios is ramping up the viral marketing campaign for Avengers: Doomsday via Fantastic Four’s social media channels.

(Marvel Studios)

What’s Happening:

  • These posts looked exactly the same every Sunday, up to July 12th, 2026. No text, just that same clip on a loop.
  • That all changed today. At first glance, the clip appears to be the same, but Reed Richards is cut off in the middle of saying “No matter wha…” The screen goes dark, and we hear two voices speaking.

  • “How long do we have?”, a woman’s voice asks, presumably Sue Storm. The answer comes from a male voice, which sounds like Reed Richards: “Not Long.”
  • The new audio is presumably from Avengers: Doomsday, the next time fans will see this version of the Fantastic Four together on screen. The film comes to theaters on December 18th.
  • The Fantastic Four were featured in the post-credit scene of Thunderbolts* (*The New Avengers), where their ship entered the atmosphere of Earth-616 (aka the main MCU timeline).
Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
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