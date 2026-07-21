Marvel Comics is Giving Away Free Books to Old and Young Alike For Trick-Or-Read 2026

A scary Hulk and not so scary Spidey villain are on offer depending on your age.

Marvel is trying to get young and old to read more comics.

What's Happening:

Marvel Comics has announced the return of its annual Trick-Or-Read event this October. The event offers free comics books at participating stores as a way to entice new readers into getting involved in comics.

This year will see two free comics on offer, a special Trick-Or-Read reprint of Infernal Hulk #1 will be available. The free book arrives just before the launch of a new series of one-shot comics, Infernal Hulk Vs. which will see the Hulk take on various Marvel heroes, including Wolverine.

For younger readers looking to get into comics, Spidey and his Amazing Friends #1 will be available for free.

The comic is an adaptation of the popular Disney Jr. animated series, which sees kid versions of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacey team up as three different versions of Spider-Man to take on equally kid friendly Spidey villains. The comic will include an adventure with Symbie who is a pre-pubescent symbiote.

What's New With Marvel Comics: