Marvel Names Stephen Wacker Its Next Editor-in-Chief as C.B. Cebulski Takes New Role

Veteran Marvel editor Stephen Wacker succeeds C.B. Cebulski, who will relocate to Japan to lead Marvel's Asia Originals publishing efforts.

A big leadership change is taking place at Marvel Comics, seeing Stephen Wacker replacing C.B. Cebulski as Editor-in-Chief.

What's Happening:

Marvel has named veteran editor Stephen Wacker as the new Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics, succeeding C.B. Cebulski, who will relocate to Japan to serve as Editor, Asia Originals for Marvel.

Wacker previously spent more than 15 years at Marvel, including seven years as a senior editor overseeing acclaimed runs such as Brand New Day and Superior Spider-Man, along with award-winning titles including Daredevil, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, the debut of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and the It's Jeff! Infinity Comic series.

Beyond comics, Wacker helped expand Marvel's animation and media presence, co-producing Rocket & Groot, serving as co-executive producer on Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy, and executive producing the Wastelanders audio series.

Following his previous Marvel tenure, Wacker worked as Editor-in-Chief for Jonathan Hickman's 3W3M project before co-founding Stone Kite, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Media.

C.B. Cebulski, Marvel's third longest-serving Editor-in-Chief, led the comics division since 2017, overseeing major publishing initiatives including the Krakoan Age of the X-Men and the relaunch of the Ultimate Universe.

During his leadership, Cebulski expanded Marvel's global publishing efforts through partnerships with Shonen Jump, launched the Stormbreakers artist initiative and Marvel's Art Atelier program, and helped discover and develop creators including Skottie Young, Pepe Larraz, Marco Checchetto, and Peach Momoko.

In the new leadership structure, Wacker will report to Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum, while Cebulski will join Wacker's global leadership team in his new Asia-focused role.

What They're Saying:

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise: "Few editors have had as long and accomplished a career as C.B. I'm grateful for his partnership over the past decade and thrilled that he'll be on the ground in Japan, connecting with local artists and overseeing Marvel's original graphic fiction and manga in the region. At the same time, I'm excited to welcome Stephen Wacker back to Marvel. He is a tremendous editor, a passionate advocate for creators, and someone who deeply understands that Marvel Comics is the source code of our entire enterprise, with a publishing resume that includes some of our most beloved modern runs."

"Few editors have had as long and accomplished a career as C.B. I'm grateful for his partnership over the past decade and thrilled that he'll be on the ground in Japan, connecting with local artists and overseeing Marvel's original graphic fiction and manga in the region. At the same time, I'm excited to welcome Stephen Wacker back to Marvel. He is a tremendous editor, a passionate advocate for creators, and someone who deeply understands that Marvel Comics is the source code of our entire enterprise, with a publishing resume that includes some of our most beloved modern runs." Stephen Wacker: “Picking up Marvel Two-in-One #50 as a kid is what made me a comics fan, so returning to Marvel as Editor-in-Chief is a full-circle moment that I'm still wrapping my head around,” said Wacker. “I’m proud to join Kevin, Brad, David, and this incredible staff and amazing array of talent to build on the work started by Stan, Jack, Steve, Flo, John, and so many more. I truly believe the best Marvel comics have yet to be written and drawn, and I can't wait to get to work adding some new floors to the House of Ideas.”

“Picking up Marvel Two-in-One #50 as a kid is what made me a comics fan, so returning to Marvel as Editor-in-Chief is a full-circle moment that I'm still wrapping my head around,” said Wacker. “I’m proud to join Kevin, Brad, David, and this incredible staff and amazing array of talent to build on the work started by Stan, Jack, Steve, Flo, John, and so many more. I truly believe the best Marvel comics have yet to be written and drawn, and I can't wait to get to work adding some new floors to the House of Ideas.” C.B. Cebulski: “I'm incredibly proud of everything we've accomplished at Marvel Comics during my time as EIC, and I'm excited for this new role the leadership team has created for me. I’m looking forward to pursuing new opportunities across Asia while staying close to Steve and Marvel's brilliant publishing team, who are all like family to me."

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