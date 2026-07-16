Spider-Man Takes Over Queens as Disney Launches "Brand New Day" Celebration

A projection show in Queens, new merchandise, gaming content, books and Disney+ offerings are all celebrating Spider-Man's latest big-screen adventure.

Ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day arriving in theaters later this month, Disney is launching new experiences, merchandise, games and streaming offerings inspired by Marvel's iconic web-slinger.

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What's Happening:

Disney Consumer Products celebrated the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a projection show on the iconic Silvercup Studios sign in Queens, featuring Spider-Man swinging across the skyline. The display will remain visible through July 19.

This celebration comes in the lead up to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which swings into theaters on Friday, July 31.

New Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise is now available from various Disney partners, including LEGO, Hasbro, Funko, Mattel, Old Navy, Crocs, Fossil, Bershka, Displate and more, spanning toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories and home décor.

Marvel will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day – The Art of the Movie on August 18, offering concept art, character designs and behind-the-scenes insights from the film.

DK Publishing's Marvel World of Spider-Man arrives September 22 with an updated visual guide covering the Marvel Studios Spider-Man films, including new content from Brand New Day.

Disney Store has launched a collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day-inspired merchandise, including action figures, plush, masks and apparel.

Marvel Rivals will soon add a new Spider-Man costume inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Beginning July 28, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players on PlayStation 5 and PC can unlock a new suit inspired by the film.

Disney+ is now streaming Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Man, a new special exploring two decades of Spider-Man on the big screen with an exclusive look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day from director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Disney+ subscribers can also stream the full Spider-Man collection, from the original Spider-Man through Spider-Man: No Way Home, ahead of the new film's release.

More on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...

You can check out the various movie theater novelties tied to the film that are on the way.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on Friday, July 31.