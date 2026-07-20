Chef José Andrés Returns to Marvel Comics for New "Avengers: Meals to Astonish" One-Shot

Marvel Comics readers may recall that this past spring, the Amazing Spider-Man teamed up with renowned Chef José Andrés for Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish. And now, the accomplish chef is back for more adventures in the Marvel Universe... this time alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes! Check out the details for Avengers: Meals to Astonish below.

What's happening:

After teaming up with a certain webhead earlier this year in Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish, Chef José Andrés will continue his journey through the Marvel Universe in Avengers: Meals to Astonish.

This one-shot issue will feature a "main course" story by writer Steve Orlando (Sorcerer Supreme) and artist Roi Mercado (X-Men: Outback), plus a new installment of "Jeff's Table" and stories from the T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic.

A new character named Venomnom will also be introduced in this issue.

The official synopsis from Marvel Comics is as follows: "World-class chef, restaurateur, humanitarian and educator José Andrés joins the Avengers! Tony Stark and José are headed to Las Vegas to debut their new disaster-relief technology when they’re attacked by Ultron! It’s up to José and the Avengers to save their tech—and the world!"

Avengers: Meals to Astonish #1 will become available on Wednesday, October 14 wherever comic books are sold.

What they're saying:

Steve Orlando: "It was already an honor to work with Chef Andrés and welcome him to the Marvel Universe—but once we saw the Avengers working alongside World Central Kitchen to aid Manhattan...we knew we weren't done! Just like Tony Stark—we caught the idea and went big with it! So now, we're here to imagine how global aid could really work—side by side with Chef Andrés. The Avengers have finally met their match! A force that works just as hard to feed the world as they do to save it! Getting back in the room with the Chef and Marvel has been great—and dreaming up comic ways to feed the world is more than that, it's a dream!"

"It was already an honor to work with Chef Andrés and welcome him to the Marvel Universe—but once we saw the Avengers working alongside World Central Kitchen to aid Manhattan...we knew we weren't done! Just like Tony Stark—we caught the idea and went big with it! So now, we're here to imagine how global aid could really work—side by side with Chef Andrés. The Avengers have finally met their match! A force that works just as hard to feed the world as they do to save it! Getting back in the room with the Chef and Marvel has been great—and dreaming up comic ways to feed the world is more than that, it's a dream!" Chef José Andrés: "First Manhattan, now Las Vegas?! It’s an honor of a lifetime to get to team up with my heroes, the Avengers, for an even bigger battle in Sin City. Together with the Marvel Universe we are taking on the greatest mission of all...to feed the world!"

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