New "Disney Lorcana" Limited-Time Activations Coming to Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland
Do you want your cards in English, French, or both?!
Special Disney Lorcana activations will soon entice Illumineers to both Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris to get their hands on special cards.
What's Happening:
- Ravensburger has announced two new events happening at Disney Parks this year where fans can participate in a Collection Quest, Scavenger Hunt, and more to acquire promotional cards, while supplies last.
- Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland Resort can take part in the Disney Lorcana TCG experience from August 28 to September 8, and guests visiting Disneyland Paris can join the fun from September 4 through September 20, 2026.
- There are three special Disney Lorcana TCG promo cards fans can only receive by participating in these events, and they form a triptych in which the backgrounds blend together. The stunning premium foil treatments add striking depth and movement to each card making them a stunning addition to any deck or display.
- Those participating in the quests at Hong Kong Disneyland will receive English language cards, while those participating in France at Disneyland Paris will receive French language cards.
- Participants will receive:
- Collection Quest: Mickey Mouse – Amber Champion
- Scavenger Hunt: Buzz Lightyear – Providing Cover
- Gift with Purchase: Elsa – The Fifth Spirit
- More details on the individual events and locations within each park are expected soon.
What They're Saying:
- Ryan Miller, Director of Product and Play at Ravensburger: “We love that we are able to get Disney fans in both these locations excited about Disney Lorcana TCG. Collection Quests turn collecting into a really fun cooperative game, with plenty of opportunities for teamwork and connection. Everyone cheers each other on and works together—it’s really special and the fans in Hong Kong and Paris are going to love it."
Festival Familiarity:
- This concept for Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland sounds quite similar to what those who visited EPCOT during the International Festival of the Arts earlier this year experienced with their Disney Lorcana activation.
- Similar to what is being offered at the upcoming events in Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, the EPCOT activation featured a collection quest, scavenger hunt, and a gift with purchase.
- The collection quest saw EPCOT guests during the festival get a pack of Disney Lorcana cards and to complete, trade with other guests at the park (a lounge was available!) to get the four special cards they needed.
- For the scavenger hunt, guests had to find giant Disney Lorcana card displays placed around the park and bring back a completed map.
- To look back on that fun activity, check out our post from the Disney Lorcana activations earlier this year at EPCOT.
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