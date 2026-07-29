Disneyland Paris Reveals More Halloween Fun Coming to the Park This Year

Sign us up for another meal at the Unlucky Nugget Saloon!

Disneyland Paris has revealed that they will be bringing back the spooky fun of their annual Disney Halloween Festival once again, starting in late September at the park.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris has announced the return of their popular Halloween festivities with the Disney Halloween Festival.

This year, guests can expect to find even more spooky fun at the park with the Disney Halloween Festival taking place starting on September 26 to November 1, 2026.

Guests can brave the shadows of Frontierland, where they could cross paths with the smooth-talking Dr. Facilier and step into his supernatural realm to capture a photo that’ll haunt them forever.

A gleeful gang of mischief-making Disney Characters, including Goofy and Donald, will be dressed in fresh festive threads. It’s tricks all round as they add their own unique fun to the Halloween event.

Once again, the entire park will be decked out in eye-popping decorations. From sunrise to moonlight, playful new pumpkin carvings and candles and other fun decorations conjure up an enticing setting for souls of all ages. Tread carefully on Main Street U.S.A. after dark, as it comes ‘alive’ like never before.

This Halloween, guests will once again be able to venture into The Unlucky Nugget Saloon. Rumor has it a lavish wedding reception was to be held here, but the place mysteriously fell into disrepair. Ghostly decorations and a Halloween-inspired menu await those who come inside, as you can see when we checked out this offering when it debuted last year.

Creeping into Disneyland Paris for this year’s Disney Halloween Festival, a wickedly fun M&M’S treat hunt awaits. Guests will be able to step into Disneyland Park, pick up a map and set off on a quest to find the Mysterious Doors hidden across Main Street, U.S.A., Frontierland, Discoveryland, Adventureland and Fantasyland. If they can crack the colorful clues, a trip to the Boardwalk Candy Palace will unlock a tasty treat.

Once again, the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington and his friend Sally will be visiting from Halloween Town. This is a real treat for Disney Halloween Festival – a rare opportunity for guests to snap a pic with two beloved famous faces from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. A Virtual Queue Reservation will be required for this experience.

What About The Parade?

One thing that is notably missing from the Disneyland Paris announcement is the return of Mickey's Halloween Celebration.

This spectacular entertainment offering sees a number of highly themed floats make their way down into the hub in front of the castle and bring this whole area to life on the street and on stages in the hub.

Not only do we have Mickey and all his friends in their Halloween finest, we also get to see the titular Phantom from the park's signature Phantom Manor attraction live and in person as well.

You can see the whole performance in the video below.

Fortunately, back in April we learned that the parade, or what some might call a "Streetacular", is set to return this year.