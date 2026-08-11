Disneyland Paris and Visa Roll Out New "Immersive" Payment Terminals

An often overlooked part of Disney Parks is being transformed.

It's often said that it's the little details that matter when it comes to Disney Parks. Little is overlooked when it comes to creating the feeling that guests are inside another world. And now, Disney and Visa have partnered to transform one surprising detail found all over the parks into something that will aid the immersive experience.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris as announced that a project to replace all the credit card terminals in the resort began earlier this summer, and is nearing completion.

While one assumes the payment terminals contain upgraded technology, the change that will be noticeable to users is that each one has been physically designed so that it cosmetically blends with the world where it is found.

The terminal found in Avengers Campus has a technological design and an Avengers logo on the screen.

While other terminals look quite different to better match the lands they are found in.

World of Frozen terminals have a crocus flower image.

Fantasyland terminals are in the shape of a crown.

The full rollout of over 500 terminals is set to be completed by the end of August.

Walt Disney Imagineering is responsible for the redesign. WDI also created unique themed animations that play out on the screens, such as a treasure chest that opens in Adventureland.

This is a first of its kind project in Disney Parks, but it's not hard to imagine that we could see this rolled out to other Disney parks in the future.

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