Disney Princess Cavalcade Previewed at Disney Adventure World Ahead of Official Debut
The new cavalcade features four floats celebrating Disney Princesses: Moana, Rapunzel, Raya, and Tiana.
As the new Disney Princess Cavalcade gets ready to make its debut at Disney Adventure World, we're getting a first look at this new, majestic procession.
What's Happening:
- Starting tomorrow, July 24, the brand-new Disney Princess Cavalcade will take place several times a day along the shores of Adventure Bay, the new lake at Disney Adventure World, and will run year-round. Rapunzel, Moana, Raya and Tiana, known for their courage and determination, will take their place on floats designed to celebrate each character’s unique world.
- The Disney Princess Cavalcade is the first-ever cavalcade at Disney Adventure World, mixing a traditional parade-style offering with a live interactive show.
- The cavalcade celebrates the spirit of adventure through original storytelling inspired by Disney Princesses, featuring characters including Moana, Rapunzel, Raya, and Tiana.
- The parade route runs from the future Lion King immersive world to The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge and back, allowing guests to experience the cavalcade from both directions.
- The cavalcade will even stop for an interactive sequence, where the Disney Princess will step down from their floats and unveil their most iconic adventurer moves: Moana will teach several moves inspired by traditional Pacific Islands dance, while Raya will demonstrate moves inspired by martial arts.
- Alongside them, the Princesses’ adventure companions will invite select guests into the heart of the action to reproduce this choreography together. A moment where emotions and shared joy will create memories that last forever.
- Elaborately themed floats, designed by Thomas Gallou, feature intricate details, hidden surprises, built-in sound systems, and innovative engineering to bring each Princess-inspired world to life.
- Each float recreates an iconic location from a Disney Princess story, including:
- Motunui from Moana
- The Heart Palace from Raya and the Last Dragon
- The festive streets of New Orleans from The Princess and the Frog
- The Snuggly Duckling tavern from Tangled
- Disney sidekicks including Heihei, Pua, Tuk Tuk, Ray, and Pascal will appear alongside Moana, Raya, Tiana, and Rapunzel.
- Music will play a central role in the cavalcade with two brand-new original songs created specifically for the experience.
- The soundtrack was recorded between Nashville and Paris by approximately 50 musicians and incorporates musical inspiration from classic Disney Princess themes while featuring new, upbeat lyrics.
- With the debut of the Disney Princess Cavalcade, Disney Marching Band led by Minnie Mouse, will conclude its run.
- Minnie will now don a new Victorian-inspired outfit and may occasionally appear at the West Pavilion for exclusive character meet and greets with guests.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- The cinema currently known as the Gaumont Disney Village has announced when work on its significant renovation will get underway.
- Disneyland Paris has released an all-new aerial tour showcasing its reimagined second park, including breathtaking views of Adventure Way and World of Frozen.
- The release of the Disney Lorcana Curator's Collection has brought long lines, store closures and general chaos to locations around the world.
- Though some restrictions may have made this year's celebration less explosive, a stunning Bastille Day celebration still wowed guests at Disneyland Paris.
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