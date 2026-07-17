Chaos Erupts the World Over as "Disney Lorcana" Curator’s Collection Release Causes Long Lines and Store Closures

From Disney Springs to London, fans (and likely scalpers) were on hand in droves to pick up the last "Disney Lorcana" drops today.

Disney Lorcana has proven to be a popular trading card game ever since its initial debut back in 2023. However, today's release of the Curator’s Collection has proven to be extremely popular – causing huge lines and even store closures across the world.

We'll begin at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, where fans were spotted lining up, somewhat dangerously, along nearby Hotel Plaza Blvd. waiting to be let into the shopping district. Disney recently implemented new rules prohibiting parking or dropping off before 7 a.m. on release days, so fans seem to have taken it on themselves to instead line up along Hotel Plaza Blvd.

Things are perhaps even more chaotic at the Disneyland Resort, where lines stretch through the Simba parking lot, leading to an unorganized mass of people in Downtown Disney.

Disneyland Paris also saw big crowds for the Lorcana releases today at their World of Disney store.

🛍 Good morning! Big crowds earlier this morning for the latest Lorcana drop at World of Disney pic.twitter.com/QR9JQTUVxS — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 17, 2026

Things might be even wilder across the pond, as showcased by the gentlemen hoping over stanchions and causing them to fall in this video.

Perhaps the biggest mess came at the Disney Store in London, where people had been queueing for over 15 hours for the release. In fact, police were even called to the store when scalpers reportedly jumped the queue.

You thought Pokémon drops were bad?



This is Disney Store Oxford Street now for today’s Lorcana drop.



People have been camping since 5pm, yesterday.



This is mad. Queue goes for 4 blocks, optimistic. I don’t even understand where the queue starts.



You can go back to sleep now… pic.twitter.com/3fB1it86Ps — ItsMeCooper (@ItsaMeCooper) July 17, 2026

In fact, the store actually had to close for the rest of the day, with the Lorcana release being postponed to an undetermined date.

While the new set, Attack of the Vine was released today, much of this chaos seemed to stem from the new Curator’s Collection, themed to Disney Heroines with six stunning glimmers placed on striking full-art foiled cards.

This new limited-edition set is only available at six locations in the world, likely leading to the higher demand:

World of Disney in Disney Springs (Walt Disney World Resort, FL)

Disney’s Pin Traders in the Downtown Disney District (Disneyland Resort, CA)

Disney Store – London (Oxford Street, England)

Disney Store – Dublin (Grafton Street, Republic of Ireland)

World of Disney in Disney Village (Disneyland Paris)

Disneystore.com.au – Australia