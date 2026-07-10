Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine! Exclusives Coming to Disneyland Paris Next Week
Grab an exclusive card and play mat at the European resort.
Disney Lorcana fans in Europe may want to head over to Disneyland Paris next week to pick up some exclusives for the popular Ravensburger collectible card game. More information below.
What's happening:
- Disneyland Paris will be celebrating the release of the new Disney Lorcana set Attack of the Vine with two exclusive items beginning next Friday, July 17, while supplies last.
- An exclusive Magical Place card featuring Maleficent will be available at World of Disney in Disney Village and The Storybook Store in Parc Disneyland.
- Secondly, an exclusive playmat featuring Winnie the Pooh characters will be available at World of Disney.
- And lastly, while this is not a Disneyland Paris exclusive, the new Disney Lorcana: Curator's Collection - Heroines Edition will also be available at World of Disney starting next Friday. This will be the only place this set is available in France.
- This set is also coming to World of Disney at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs, Disney’s Pin Traders at Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney District, London and Dublin's Disney Stores – London, and the Australian Disney Store website.
- Cards in this collection include Ariel - Spectacular Singer, Elsa - Trusted Sister, Jasmine - Royal Seafarer, Mulan - Elite Archer, Anna - Trusting Sister, and Tinker Bell - Giant Fairy.
More Lorcana News:
- An exclusive Buzz Lightyear promo card for the game was released in celebration of Pixar's Toy Story 5.
- An artist signing was held at Disney Springs in promotion of the previous Lorcana set, "Wilds Unknown."
- Check out Alex's report from the Ravensburger booth at Toy Fair 2026 in New York City.
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