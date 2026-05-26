Disney Lorcana Celebrates "Toy Story 5" With Exclusive Buzz Lightyear Promo Card

Fans heading to theaters for Toy Story 5 may want to make room in their Lorcana collection for something extra special. To celebrate the highly anticipated return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang, Ravensburger is teaming up with Disney and Pixar to release an exclusive Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game promo card.

What’s Happening:

The special foil Buzz Lightyear – Space Ranger promo card will be available at participating theaters, game stores, and retail activations around the world beginning in June, giving Disney Lorcana fans and Toy Story collectors another reason to celebrate the franchise’s big-screen return.

The card itself is a foil version of Buzz Lightyear – Space Ranger from the latest Disney Lorcana TCG expansion, Wilds Unknown, which officially launched worldwide on May 15.

Featuring Buzz in his iconic Space Ranger look, the collectible promo ties directly into the excitement surrounding Toy Story 5 while also highlighting the growing popularity of the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game.

In North America, fans can receive the promo card in multiple ways. Moviegoers who watch Toy Story 5 in Dolby Cinema at AMC locations between June 18 and June 29 will receive the exclusive Buzz Lightyear promo card while supplies last.

Meanwhile, participating Ravensburger Play Hub stores across the United States and Canada will host special Pack Rush events from June 19 through June 21. Fans who purchase two Wilds Unknown booster packs and participate in at least one Pack Rush game will receive the foil promo card while supplies last.

The global rollout extends far beyond North America, with Disney Lorcana activations planned throughout Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

In the United Kingdom, participating HMV stores will offer the promo card with qualifying purchases on June 20, while the Birmingham HMV Vault location will host a special Collection Quest event.

Germany and Austria will see participating Cineplex theaters distributing the promo cards during Toy Story 5 screenings, with additional Disney Lorcana demos and card hunts taking place at select locations.

Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia will all host various in-store promotions, tournaments, or Pack Rush events tied to the promo release.

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can also expect local promotional opportunities, though additional details are still being finalized.

Across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, participating cinemas and hobby shops will offer exclusive Toy Story 5-inspired promotional cards through screenings, booster bundle purchases, tournaments, and demos running between June 19 and July 19.

Japan will feature a unique promotional tie-in through the Mundo Pixar Experience in Tokyo beginning July 3, while China will host dedicated in-store experiences for fans to receive the collectible card.

The promotion highlights the continued growth of Disney Lorcana, which has quickly become one of the most popular trading card games in the Disney fandom community since its launch. Combining beloved Disney characters with strategic gameplay and highly collectible cards, the game has attracted both longtime trading card players and casual Disney collectors alike.

As anticipation builds for Toy Story 5, collaborations like this continue expanding the franchise beyond the big screen, giving fans new ways to celebrate Woody, Buzz, and the rest of Andy’s iconic toys.

Toy Story 5 hits theaters June 19, while the exclusive Disney Lorcana Buzz Lightyear promo card begins rolling out globally the same weekend.

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