"Toy Story 5" Is Taking Over The El Capitan Theatre With Opening Night Events, Character Appearances, and Exclusive Collectibles
Woody, Buzz, and Jessie will greet guests on stage before screenings as El Capitan Theatre celebrates Pixar’s newest adventure.
Toy Story 5 is officially heading to the historic El Capitan Theatre this summer, and Disney fans will have multiple ways to celebrate the long-awaited return of Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of Andy’s beloved toys.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are now on sale for the film’s theatrical engagement at the iconic El Capitan theatre, complete with themed photo ops, collectible popcorn tins, exclusive event merchandise, and live character appearances on stage before every screening.
- Guests attending screenings will also get the chance to see Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie appear live on stage ahead of the movie, adding an extra dose of Pixar magic to the experience.
- The theater will host two early-access screenings on Thursday, June 18, at 4:00 p.m. and 9:55 p.m., giving eager fans a chance to see the film before its wider rollout.
- That same evening, the El Capitan Theatre will host a special Opening Night screening at 7:00 p.m. with two ticket package options available.
- The premium “Trailblazer Pack” is priced at $60 and includes a reserved ticket, priority entry, Toy Story 5 hat, a 130-oz collectible popcorn tin, a 24-oz fountain drink, and an event credential.
- The General Ticket package costs $35 and includes a reserved ticket, 64-oz popcorn, 24-oz fountain drink, and an event credential.
- The celebration continues the following evening with a dedicated Fan Event screening on Friday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m.
- Fans attending the Friday screening opting for the “Rootin’ Tootin’ Pack” at $75 will receive a reserved ticket, priority entry, a randomly selected Toy Story 5 Funko POP!, a 130-oz collectible popcorn tin, a 24-oz fountain drink, and an event credential.
- A General Ticket option for the Fan Event will also be available for $35 and includes the same popcorn, drink, and credential offerings as the Opening Night general package.
- Specialty concession items themed to Toy Story 5 will also be available for purchase while supplies last.
- Beginning June 19 through July 5, daily showtimes at the El Capitan Theatre will run at:
- 10:00 a.m.
- 1:00 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m.
- 7:00 p.m.
- 9:55 p.m.
- Standard admission pricing is set at $25 for adults and $22 for children and seniors.
- Several specialty ticket bundles are also being offered throughout the engagement. The “Best in the West 4 Pack” costs $75 and includes four tickets, while the “Pin Trader Pack” is priced at $60 and includes one ticket, a Limited Edition 400 “Cosmic Cowboy” pin, a 64 oz popcorn, and a 24 oz fountain drink.
- The theater is also offering several accessibility-friendly screenings, including:
- Sensory Inclusive Screening: Tuesday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m.
- Open Caption Screening: Sunday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m.
- Spanish Dubbed Screening: Wednesday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m.
- Fans can purchase tickets now through the El Capitan Theatre and Fandango.
- As one of Disney’s most beloved franchises returns to theaters, the El Capitan Theatre is once again transforming a movie release into a full-scale event experience, giving fans the perfect excuse to head to Hollywood and reunite with their favorite toys.
More Toy Story 5 News:
- The Final "Toy Story 5" Trailer is Here as Tickets Go On Sale
- Photos: Kellogg's Brings One-Day "The Claw" Experience Event to Los Angeles in Celebration of "Toy Story 5"
- Photos: "Toy Story 5" Begins Takeover of Disney Springs' AMC Theatre
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