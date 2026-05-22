Photos: "Toy Story 5" Begins Takeover of Disney Springs' AMC Theatres

While we are still a little under a month away from Toy Story 5, the AMC at Disney Springs is already opening the toy box in anticipation of the Pixar sequel.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted some new decor for the upcoming Pixar film Toy Story 5 already decorating the AMC Theatres.

While today is the debut of Star Wars’ The Mandalorian & Grogu, we already have Woody and the gang taking over!

Upon walking into Disney Springs, you’ll find a billboard for the film.

Out front on the main entrance into the theater, new banners featuring the new and returning characters, including Woody and Buzz going head to head with the film’s antagonist LillyPad.

The entrance near Everglazed is still decked out for The Mandalorian and Grogu, including the industrial looking “red carpet.”

About Toy Story 5:

Set to hit theaters on July 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

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