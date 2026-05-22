Video: Luna the Hibiscus Hangs Out with Guests in Disney Springs for Cool Kids' Summer
Douglas Fir has some competetion!
Guests visiting Disney Springs can experience a new tree (yes tree) meet and greet as a part of Cool Kids’ Summer!
What’s Happening:
- Following the popularity of last year’s Cool Kids' Summer celebration at Walt Disney World, the event is officially making a comeback for summer 2026.
- Alongside the return of several fan-favorite experiences, guests can also expect brand-new entertainment offerings this year including some free fun at Disney Springs!
- While Douglas Fir has become a fan favorite roll around character during the Holidays, Disney has now introduced a new, more tropical variant of the talking tree for the summer event!
- Luna the Hibiscus was seen rolling around outside of World of Disney, meeting guests as she celebrated Cool Kids’ Summer.
- Laughing Place got the chance to check out the roll around character as she debuted, which you can watch below!
- Luna will be meeting Saturdays and Sundays during Cool Kids’ Summer in front of Earl of Sandwich.
- Cool Kids' Summer will run at Walt Disney World from May 26 through September 8, 2026.
- For those looking for extra help planning your Most Magical adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel!
Read More Walt Disney World:
- For Real Life? A First Look at Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station
- To Spotify and Beyond: Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Soundtrack Now Streaming
- Walt Disney World Summer 2026 Ticket and Resort Offers
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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