Video: Luna the Hibiscus Hangs Out with Guests in Disney Springs for Cool Kids' Summer

Guests visiting Disney Springs can experience a new tree (yes tree) meet and greet as a part of Cool Kids’ Summer!

What’s Happening:

Following the popularity of last year’s Cool Kids' Summer celebration at Walt Disney World, the event is officially making a comeback for summer 2026.

Alongside the return of several fan-favorite experiences, guests can also expect brand-new entertainment offerings this year including some free fun at Disney Springs!

While Douglas Fir has become a fan favorite roll around character during the Holidays, Disney has now introduced a new, more tropical variant of the talking tree for the summer event!

Luna the Hibiscus was seen rolling around outside of World of Disney, meeting guests as she celebrated Cool Kids’ Summer.

Laughing Place got the chance to check out the roll around character as she debuted, which you can watch below!

Luna will be meeting Saturdays and Sundays during Cool Kids’ Summer in front of Earl of Sandwich.

Cool Kids' Summer will run at Walt Disney World from May 26 through September 8, 2026.

For those looking for extra help planning your Most Magical adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel!

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