To Spotify and Beyond: Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Soundtrack Now Streaming

The updated attraction reopened last month.

The score to a recently updated Walt Disney World attraction is now available for your streaming pleasure.

What's Happening:

  • Last month, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom reopened after a lengthy refurbishment that brought some major upgrades to the ride.
  • Now, the soundtrack to the attraction has been released on streaming platforms.
  • The score comes from Mike Rubino, whose other Disney Parks works include Mickey's ToonTown in Disneyland and the Adventure Isle Exploration Band in Shanghai Disneyland.
  • You can hear Rubino's work on the five-song album.
  • Take a listen:
  • You can also take a ride on the refreshed attraction in our video:

  • And, if you're curious, here's how the 2026 version compares to the previous:

More Disney Parks Soundtrack News:

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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