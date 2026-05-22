To Spotify and Beyond: Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Soundtrack Now Streaming
The updated attraction reopened last month.
The score to a recently updated Walt Disney World attraction is now available for your streaming pleasure.
What's Happening:
- Last month, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom reopened after a lengthy refurbishment that brought some major upgrades to the ride.
- Now, the soundtrack to the attraction has been released on streaming platforms.
- The score comes from Mike Rubino, whose other Disney Parks works include Mickey's ToonTown in Disneyland and the Adventure Isle Exploration Band in Shanghai Disneyland.
- You can hear Rubino's work on the five-song album.
- Take a listen:
- You can also take a ride on the refreshed attraction in our video:
- And, if you're curious, here's how the 2026 version compares to the previous:
More Disney Parks Soundtrack News:
- Incidentally, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin isn't the only ride to see a soundtrack release this week.
- On Wednesday, the score to Soarin' Across America debuted online.
- That ride opens on May 26 at EPCOT and July 2 at Disney California Adventure.
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