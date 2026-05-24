Photos: Kellogg's Brings One-Day "The Claw" Experience Event to Los Angeles in Celebration of "Toy Story 5"
Attendees could play with a giant claw, enjoy some cereal and even meet a couple of mascots!
The Grove in Los Angeles was host to a special one-day only activation today, where Kellogg's brought Toy Story's "The Claw" to life.
What's Happening:
- Kellogg's recently announced a partnership with Disney and Pixar, where for the first time in over a decade, the company has begun placing playable toys inside cereal boxes, timed to the theatrical release of Toy Story 5.
- The company expanded that partnership today with a special one-day-only activation at The Grove in Los Angeles – a massive, interactive “The Claw” experience.
- Fans were invited to step inside a real-life version of the iconic arcade moment – and we were there to check it out!
- The highlight had to be an actual giant claw, which attendees could operate to win a prize!
- There were also plenty of photo ops – including a giant Lilypad (who features heavily in the new film) that guests could step into.
- And with this being a Kellogg's event, there were plenty of complimentary cereal flavors available to choose from!
- Two iconic cereal mascots were on hand for some photos – Toucan Sam and Tony the Tiger!
- Kellogg's "The Claw" experience runs through 8 p.m. PT today, May 24 at The Grove in Los Angeles.
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more – all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- While you may not be able to get onto the Pixar campus and check out the statues, you can find out a few things we know about the upcoming new movie now.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.