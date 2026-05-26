Bad Bunny and Alan Cumming Join “Toy Story 5” as Disney Reveals Final Trailer

Disney and Pixar’s upcoming sequel adds surprise celebrity cameos as tickets officially go on sale for the highly anticipated return of Woody, Buzz, and Jessie.

As anticipation builds for Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, fans are getting even more reasons to head to theaters when the beloved franchise returns next month. Alongside the release of a brand-new final trailer, Disney has officially announced two surprise voice cameos joining the film’s ensemble: global music superstar Bad Bunny and award-winning actor Alan Cumming.

What’s Happening:

The latest reveals add even more personality and excitement to a film already shaping up to be one of Pixar’s biggest theatrical events in years. With Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang facing off against modern technology in the form of a smart tablet named Lilypad.

One of the biggest surprises from Disney’s latest announcement is the addition of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known worldwide as Bad Bunny, to the voice cast.

The six-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist will voice Pizza with Sunglasses, a mysterious and effortlessly cool toy who lives among a forgotten group of toys hidden away inside an abandoned backyard shed.

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While Disney hasn’t revealed how large the role will be, the character already feels like a scene-stealer thanks to the quirky design and Bad Bunny’s instantly recognizable charisma.

Also joining the cast is Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming, who will voice Evil Bullseye, a playful alter ego version of Woody’s loyal horse companion during one of the movie’s imaginative play sequences.

Bullseye famously never speaks in the Toy Story films, making the casting twist especially fun for longtime fans. Disney describes the sequence as a comedic moment within the film, allowing Cumming to bring theatrical flair and humor to the iconic toy horse for the very first time.

With new characters, returning favorites, celebrity cameos, and a timely story, Toy Story 5 is shaping up to be one of next summer’s biggest family films.

Tickets for the highly anticipated sequel officially went on sale today wherever movie tickets are sold, giving fans their chance to secure seats for the opening weekend ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on June 19, 2026.

What We Know About Toy Story 5:

This time around, the central conflict in Toy Story 5 revolves around the growing influence of technology on childhood play. The story introduces Lilypad, a smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee, whose arrival threatens to change the way Bonnie interacts with her toys forever.

Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the rest of Bonnie’s toy crew must figure out how to stay relevant in a world increasingly dominated by screens and digital entertainment.

The concept marks one of the franchise’s most modern storylines yet, tackling themes many families can immediately relate to while still preserving the humor, emotion, and adventure that made the series a cultural phenomenon.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Andrew Stanton directs the fifth installment, bringing extensive Pixar experience back to the franchise. Stanton co-directed and wrote some of Pixar’s most beloved projects, including Finding Nemo and WALL-E.

Kenna Harris serves as co-director, while longtime Pixar collaborator Randy Newman returns once again to compose the score for his fifth Toy Story feature film.

Disney and Pixar are clearly positioning Toy Story 5 as both a celebration of the franchise’s legacy and the beginning of a new chapter for its iconic characters.

The final trailer also teases emotional reunions, large-scale action sequences, and plenty of classic Toy Story humor as the gang navigates changing times and new challenges.

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