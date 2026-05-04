Inside Ravensburger's Toy Fair 2026: Lorcana Meets Pixar, BRIO Goes Floral, and Labyrinth Turns 40

Ravensburger returned to Toy Fair with one of the most ambitious showcases the brand has ever brought stateside, packed with new licenses, fresh play patterns, and a Disney portfolio that just keeps growing. From a Spider-Man GraviTrax debut and a brand-new BRIO universe to a 40th-anniversary edition of Labyrinth and the next chapter of Disney Lorcana, the company is clearly leaning into its strengths in 2026 — and inviting Disney fans of every age to come along for the ride.

Puzzles

Puzzles remain core to the Ravensburger brand, and the team has been working hard to broaden its North American licensing portfolio. Familiar favorites like Bluey and Peppa Pig anchor the preschool side, while Minecraft has continued to be an explosive performer for the company.

New on the horizon are Gabby's Dollhouse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora, and — for the first time stateside — SpongeBob SquarePants, ushered in with a custom-illustrated 1,000-piece puzzle to celebrate Bikini Bottom's biggest fan base.

On the Disney side, the portfolio has only gotten more expansive. Last fall, Ravensburger launched a series of six Disney Lorcana puzzles celebrating the trading card game's artwork. The collection has helped bridge the worlds of Lorcana fans, Disney fans, and the speed-puzzling community.

Following the runaway success of the Disney Castle Collection, Ravensburger is doubling down on collector-friendly Disney puzzles. Stitch and Moana are the latest additions to the Collector's Edition line, joining an ever-growing lineup of Disney character spotlights.

Stitch is also the first license to anchor the brand-new Speedy Puzzle format. This kid-friendly hybrid is part puzzle, part interactive party game: players race to assemble pieces while a deck of action tokens prompts them to clap five times, jump up and down, or perform other silly challenges.

Ravensburger is taking the lessons from their landmark Disney Memorable Moments 40,320-piece puzzle and applying them to a brand-new ten-panel Pokémon mega-puzzle launching this September. The first three panels will release individually in fall 2026, with two more following before the end of the year and the remaining five rolling out in 2027.

For collectors who want every part of the experience to feel premium, Ravensburger has also re-engineered its Sort & Go puzzle trays in close consultation with the speed-puzzling community. The new tray system is regulation-sized for competition use, and the six-tray stack can hold a 3,000-piece puzzle with a minimal footprint.

Among the most charming new Disney-themed puzzles on display was a 1,500-piece gem called Bookstore of Wonders. Similar in scope to the Disney & Pixar Toy Store, Bookstore of Wonders is filled with Disney’s version of literary classics like Peter Pan, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, 101 Dalmatians, and more, plus

For younger puzzle builders, a Disney Princess shelf featured new heart-shaped 48-piece sets for Jasmine, Ariel, and Rapunzel.

A 100-piece XXL puzzle featuring fan-favorite Disney character watercolors anchors a refreshed line-up of family-friendly Disney puzzles, while a 3×49 set celebrates Zootopia 2.

For 3D fans, a Winnie the Pooh PuzzleBall arrives in 2026 — a fitting tribute as Pooh celebrates his 100th anniversary this year.

This winter, a brand-new Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, and Donald 3D Ornament Ball set ($19.99) will be a great holiday family craft. The four-pack matches the format of Ravensburger's beloved Nutcracker ornaments and uses classic Disney art.

Pop-culture fans aren't left behind, either. K-Pop Demon Hunters — easily one of the year's hottest licenses — gets a trio of puzzles ranging from a 100-piece XXL HUNTR/X to a 500-piece spotlight and a 300-piece XXL piece featuring fan-favorite Derpy and Sussie.

On the original-art side, National Parks-themed puzzles get a major refresh this year with new illustrative art for Yellowstone, Zion, and Redwood, designed specifically with puzzlers in mind. Deluxe 500-piece puzzles inspired by Rebecca Yarros Fourth Wing romantasy novels are also new, which come in premium book-style packaging with magnetic closures, edge-to-edge tissue paper, and silky finishes to feel like an heirloom.

GraviTrax

Last year's Star Wars Death Star GraviTrax was a smash hit, and Ravensburger is following it up with another major crossover: GraviTrax Spider-Man. The new Action Set brings the Manhattan skyline to life through Skyrack pieces, with Spider-Man-themed details throughout — including a Venom figure whose tongue extends as a marble slide, plus web pieces and other surprises that will be revealed closer to launch.

On the younger end, GraviTrax Junior welcomes Paw Patrol — and, like The Lion King and Frozen sets that came before it, the new track is built right into the play piece, requiring less fine motor skill and inviting parents into the build. Best of all, every Junior set is fully interchangeable.

The Frozen and Lion King Junior sets that launched late last year continue to anchor the Disney side of GraviTrax Junior, and they're joined now by a My Ice World starter set (which fits beautifully with the Frozen world) and a new Dino-themed line.

BRIO World

BRIO World is heading to space in Summer 2026 with five new sets — a small circular set, a deluxe set, a space shuttle accessory pack, a rover vehicle, and a mid-tier starter set. The headliner is a brand-new Space Shuttle with light and sound and a tether system, plus magnetic jetpacks that let figures pick up and transport space debris around the track.

On the licensed side, BRIO is also expanding its preschool partnerships. Bluey joins the line with a Bluey Train (Fall 2026) — including Bluey, Bingo, and a wooden Heeler car — while Peppa Pig is now available with her own train and figures.

A coordinated annual Special Edition Train rolls out in classic black, red, and silver.

And a new Color Change Gemstone Cargo Train delivers a fun gimmick: cargo that visibly shifts color when warmed or cooled.

Introducing BRIO Flora

After almost 70 years of railway play, BRIO is reaching out to the kids who grew up watching their siblings build train layouts and never quite felt invited in. BRIO Flora is the brand's entirely new fantasy-and-figure-play universe, built on the systematic, open-ended design language of BRIO World but reimagined for a different kind of player.

At the heart of Flora are the figures themselves: collectors and adventurers who live in a flower-filled world. They stand on their own, and a hidden magnet in each figure's nose lets them hug, cuddle, and even pick up tiny items they've foraged. Each figure has its own name — Azalia, Rose, Lavender — and comes with an illustration and a profile listing its birthday and home.

Accessories take it even further. Wings clip on for flight days, a baby-carrier accessory captures the "tired parent" hauling kids back to the flower house, and the flower house itself opens for play and closes for nighttime — a feature kids in BRIO's play tests intuitively recognized.

Everything is highly compatible: the leaf-shaped Flora track even fits the standard wooden BRIO World track, so Flora can travel through (or across) Bluey's and Peppa's worlds, too.

In early play tests, Flora ranked first or second among kids when shown alongside DUPLO, Playmobil, and L.O.L.; both kids and parents instinctively picked up on the BRIO design vocabulary. The line will arrive with a starter set and a larger medium set, with individual figures sold separately for collection.

Children's Games

Three new children's games anchor the family-game table this year: Bluey Labyrinth Junior, a refresh of the classic Bugs in the Kitchen, and the wonderfully revisited Disney Enchanted Forest — Ravensburger's roll-and-move memory hybrid that lets players race around looking for Disney princesses hidden under trees and racing them back to the castle.

New for Spring 2026, Half & Seek is a clever pattern-matching game built around mirror cards: kids use the included mirrors to flip and complete reflective shapes from the card deck. It plays anywhere — even in the kitchen.

Three new themed Labyrinth boards expand the puzzle-game to a new generation of kids: Disney Stitch Labyrinth (Spring 2026) leans into the popular Lilo & Stitch: The Series, featuring cousins including Angel, Leroy, Reuben, and Felix.

K-Pop Demon Hunters Labyrinth brings the hit Netflix film to the series, and SpongeBob SquarePants Labyrinth sinks the fun to Bikini Bottom.

A wave of new memory games are on the horizon, including a refreshed Stitch set, plus SuperKitties and Peppa Pig.

New Matching games include Winnie the Pooh (celebrating his 100th anniversary), Bluey, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures, and Grogu.

Bring-Along travel games are also expanding, with new editions in Disney Princess, Spidey, and Stitch. Each one packs flat for stocking stuffers, Easter baskets, or vacations.

Disney Lorcana

Disney Lorcana continues to be one of the most exciting things happening in the trading-card-game space. The Toy Fair booth showed off the freshly released Winterspell set, the upcoming Wilds Unknown release, and a wave of new collector accessories and gift items.

Winterspell debuts a striking new "paper cut" card finish — a beautiful glittering visual effect that makes the new Enchanted cards pop. Winterspell contains two Iconics, and the wave introduces a handful of new IPs to the game, including Pocahontas, Darkwing Duck, and Angel, making her Lorcana debut.

Up next is Wilds Unknown, which features a pre-release on May 8th and a wide release on May 15th. The set is a major moment for the game: it introduces the Pixar universe to Lorcana for the very first time, with Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Brave all making their debut. It's also the first Lorcana set to ship with a dedicated pre-release pack, an exciting milestone for local game stores.

For collectors, Ravensburger debuted a new Disney Lorcana Notebook decorated with stunning Lorcana art — perfect for tracking lore or simply taking notes. The first Disney Lorcana Collector’s Guide (sets 1 through 4) is now joined by a second volume covering sets 5 through 8.

Disney Villainous

Two new Disney Villainous expandalones are coming this summer. Come, We Fly! brings the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus to the table, and Success at Any Cost is headlined by Ernesto de la Cruz from Pixar’s Coco. A bigger release was teased, which remains a mystery for now.

Strategy & Hobby Games

It's a milestone year for Labyrinth: over the past 40 years, Ravensburger has sold more than 30 million copies in 65 countries and over two dozen languages. To celebrate, the company is partnering with Awaken Realms on Labyrinth Chronicles — a fully campaign-style "souped-up" version of Labyrinth where each round adds new content, new mechanics, and a story that grows in complexity. A crowdfunding campaign has already launched, followed by a release through select hobby stores and broader retail in Holiday 2026.

Stefan Feld — best known for Castle of Burgundy — returns to Ravensburger's alea line with The Druids of Edora, a strategy game built around clever point-collection mechanisms. Released late last year, it's back in front of buyers as the seventh entry in the alea numbered line.

On the lighter side, The Glorious Guilds of Buttonville is a charming card-drafting game with a frog-and-friends fantasy aesthetic that fans of Disney's Amphibia will appreciate. Players draft cards with a "the more you collect, the better the bonus" twist.

A re-implementation of the popular dice-rolling game Las Vegas, plus the new Strike dice game (Summer 2026), keep the party-game shelf well stocked.

And speaking of darker delights, the cooperative monster-hunting game Horrified got a tantalizing teaser — a sleek black box hiding the next theme, which has now been revealed to be another Dungeons & Dragons collab, titled “Ravenloft.”

ThinkFun

It's also a milestone year for ThinkFun: Rush Hour is celebrating its 30th anniversary, having sold over 50 million copies across more than 40 countries. To mark the occasion, the team is launching the very first competitive version: Rush Hour Duel, a 2-player logic race where the first player to navigate their red car out wins. The first player out can also block the other player from leaving — a delightfully cutthroat twist for a 30-year-old puzzle game. Rush Hour also has a digital home now, thanks to a partnership with TED Games. A daily Rush Hour puzzle launches in their app — think of it as the New York Times Daily of logic games.

The team also debuted a brand-new Gravity Maze Slide — a sliding tower take on the Gravity Maze logic game — and MazePop, a clever travel-friendly fidget puzzle where you trace a magnetic line through a tactile pop-up grid. It's perfect for waiting rooms, road trips, or any of the dentist offices that desperately need to retire their old waiting-room toys.

CreArt

Ravensburger's CreArt paint-by-number line continues to grow up alongside its audience, with kids' kits all the way through adult canvas editions. New for 2026: K-Pop Demon Hunters and Fourth Wing CreArt kits, plus a Peppa Pig set for the youngest creators.

Cold Case

For older puzzle fans (14+), the Cold Case line from ThinkFun puts you in the detective's chair. Each box contains a stack of evidence, news clippings, and clues, and you piece together the truth solo or with friends. Already wildly popular abroad, the series — which includes A Story to Die For, A Pinch of Murder, End of the Line, and Murder with Interest — should hit the spot for fans of escape rooms or mystery shows.

Closing Thoughts

From a brand-new BRIO universe and a Spider-Man-themed marble run to a 40-year-old maze game getting a story-driven legacy edition — and Disney Lorcana boldly inviting Pixar into Lorcana for the very first time — Ravensburger is on a roll in 2026. Whether you're a Disney fan, a speed puzzler, a strategy gamer, or shopping for a kid who loves to keep busy, there's something here worth getting excited about.

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