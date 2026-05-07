Artist Signing and Promo Card Accompany the Release of New "Disney Lorcana" Set "Wilds Unknown" at Disney Springs
Lorcana fans will want to make their way to Disney Springs on Friday to pick up the latest set.
The latest Disney Lorcana set, Wilds Unknown, will be available at World of Disney in Disney Springs tomorrow – alongside a special artist signing and promo card.
What's Happening:
- One week ahead of its wide release, the newest set of the hugely popular Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game is set to make its debut early at Walt Disney World.
- Disney Lorcana: Wild's Unknown will be released on Friday, May 7 at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.
- Those who visit World of Disney will receive a free Buzz Lightyear Magical Places promo card, while supplies last.
- From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Disney Lorcana artist Randy Bishop will be hosting a signing event at Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories.
More on Wilds Unknown:
- While the big news surrounding Wilds Unknown is that it will mark the debut of Pixar in the game, this new set will also shine a spotlight on some other fan-favorite animated characters. That includes new cards featuring members of the Family Madrigal.
- Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown will be available in prerelease starting May 8, with a wide release slated for May 15.
- Up next for Disney Lorcana is Attack of the Vine, set for a prerelease will be July 17, with a regular release set for July 24.
- That will be followed by Hyperia City, which will feature cards inspired by movies such as Coco and Onward.
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