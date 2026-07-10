Weather Restrictions Temporarily Modify Nighttime Spectaculars at Disneyland Paris, Including Bastille Day Celebration

Another heatwave is overtaking the region surrounding the parks

After revealing a big show for this year's Bastille Day festivities at Disneyland Paris, the European destination is revealing that they have to alter the show due to restrictions placed as the region experiences another heatwave.

What's Happening:

As another heatwave sweeps across Europe, local authorities have placed a number of restrictions in regions - one of which is home to Disneyland Paris.

Due to those restrictions, pyrotechnic displays like those presented at the park are currently being adapted in ways that they do not include those pyrotechnic effects.

The restrictions are currently in place from Friday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 15.

This means that the park's big Bastille Day presentation will be shown in an adapted version that does not include fireworks and other pyrotechnic effects.

The new show, which will take guests on a journey around the globe with Tinker Bell through beloved Disney and Pixar classics, will still light up the night sky with spectacular and unique drone displays and projection effects on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

These restrictions also affect the nightly performances of Disney Tales of Magic at Disneyland Paris and Disney Cascade of Lights at Disney Adventure World during the same time. Both will be adapted to perform without pyrotechnic effects, which could lead to projection only performances of Disney Tales of Magic, as that is already showing an amended version without drones.

Bastille Day:

Just last week, we were at Disneyland Paris for a special presentation that teased what's to come for this Bastille Day celebration at the park.

There, we were shown the photo at the top of the page and promised over 1,000 drones that would take flight during the one-night-only spectacular, which teased an appearance of the Agrabah Palace from Aladdin in the night sky.

The team didn't go into much more detail then that, but even without fireworks it still promises to be a good show.

Disneyland Paris is continuing to monitor the weather conditions along with guidance from local authorities, saying they may need to further alter or cancel the show, but reminding us their priority is to give guests the best possible experience under the circumstances.