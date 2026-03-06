"Disney Tales of Magic" Drops Drones and Modifies Show for Sleeping Beauty Castle Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris
Some changes are coming to the nighttime spectacular that debuted last year at Disneyland Paris.
Last year, Disneyland Paris debuted a brand-new nighttime spectacular, Disney Tales of Magic. Due to an upcoming refurbishment of Sleeping Beauty Castle, some changes will be made to the show starting in April.
What's Happening:
- A true technological feat combining magic and emotion, Disney Tales of Magic comes to life on the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle and, for the first time at Disneyland Paris, on the facades of Main Street, U.S.A.
- Starting on April 1, 2026, the show will be modified to remove the drones with additional projections and pyrotechnic effects added in their place.
- Then, beginning on May 4, the show will be further modified to accommodate a refurbishment to the bridge leading up to the iconic Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant.
- This change will last through the end of September 2026, where the fountain effects will be absent and new pyrotechnic sequences will be added.
- Sleeping Beauty Castle and La Tanière du Dragon will remain accessible throughout the duration of the refurbishment.
- But this isn't the only nighttime spectacular you'll be able to experience at Disneyland Paris – as the new Disney Cascade of Lights will debut alongside Disney Adventure World on March 29.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Get a first-look at the new menus arriving at the reimagined Disney Adventure World's new restaurants.
- Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders can now take advantage of their dining discounts at self-service kiosks.
- Frozen: A Musical Invitation, which has been playing inside Animation Celebration since 2019, will end its run on April 1.
- McDonald's has opened a stunning new 3-story flagship location in Disney Village, complete with 600 seats, rooftop greenery, a panoramic elevator, and a three-level play area.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com