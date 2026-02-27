Magical Meals Incoming: Disney Adventure World Shares Menus for Nordic Crows Tavern and The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge
Next month, Disneyland Paris will officially re-open Walt Disney Studios Park as Disney Adventure World. And, now, we have a first-look at the new menus arriving at the reimagined park’s new restaurants.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is almost ready to welcome guests into Disney Adventure World.
- The reimagined second gate is set to open on March 29th, bringing in several new attractions, lands, and restaurants.
- Two of the most anticipated dining establishments include World of Frozen’s Nordic Crowns Tavern and Adventure Way’s The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge.
- Today, Disneyland Paris revealed a first-look at the menus of these three new dining locations, which include tons of amazing food offerings that are sure to delight guests next month.
- Let’s take a look at these new menus
Nordic Crowns Tavern
Menu (main + side + dessert + cold drink 50 cl) — 24 €
Main (choose one):
Salmon steak, mustard and dill sauce
Turkey meatballs, dried cranberry sauce
Plant-based meatballs, onions and mushrooms sauce
Side (choose one):
Crushed potatoes and vegetable mix
Quinoa and vegetable mix
Dessert (choose one):
Arendelle Swirl (vanilla or tutti frutti ice cream)
Everlasting Snowflake (shortbread, white chocolate cream, red fruit centre)
Magnum Vegan Almond
Salad Menu (Salad + cold drink (50 cl)) — 15 €
Choose one salad:
Potato salad with smoked fish, wholegrain mustard, white onions, basil-honey dressing, frisée lettuce and pickled red onions
Grain salad with sliced wheat protein, frisée lettuce, grated carrots and beetroot with citrus dressing
Main Courses
Salmon steak, mustard and dill sauce with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa — 20 €
Turkey meatballs, dried cranberry sauce with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa — 18 €
Plant-based protein balls, onions and mushrooms sauce with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa — 18 €
Potato salad, smoked fish, wholegrain mustard, white onions, basil-honey dressing, frisée lettuce and pickled red onions — 12 €
Grain salad, sliced wheat protein, frisée lettuce, grated carrots and beetroot with citrus dressing — 12 €
Fish fritters (x4), curried tartare sauce — 6 €
Calamari fritters (x4), curried tartare sauce — 6 €
Mini Trolls Menu (Ages 3–11) — 14 €
Main (choose one):
Salmon steak, mustard and dill sauce
Turkey meatballs, dried cranberry sauce
Plant-based meatballs, onions and mushrooms sauce
Side (choose one):
Crushed potatoes and vegetable mix
Quinoa and vegetable mix
Dessert (choose one):
Snowy Beignets (doughnut bites with white coating)
Olaf’s ice cream (vanilla or tutti frutti)
Organic apple purée (no added sugar)
Sweetened flavoured drinking yoghurt
Organic Mini Babybel
Magnum® Mini Almond
Drink (choose one):
Vittel 33 cl
Orange juice 23.5 cl
Apple juice 23.5 cl
Milk 20 cl
Sweet Break
Winter Muffin or Magnum® Mini Almond and Hot or cold drink 7 € / 15 €
Desserts
Everlasting Snowflake — 5 €
Winter Muffin – Blueberry — 4.3 €
Yoghurt on a fruit layer — 3 €
Fruit bag — 4 €
Ice Cream
Arendelle Swirl — 5 €
Magnum® Vegan Almond — 4 €
Draught Beers
Carlsberg — 5 € / 8 €
Grimbergen Blonde — 5.5 € / 8.5 €
Bottled Wine
IGP Pays d'Oc – Gio white (18.7 cl) — 8 €
Cold Drinks (50 cl)
Coca-Cola Original — 4.2 €
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar — 4.2 €
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry — 4.2 €
Sprite Zero Sugar — 4.2 €
Fanta Orange Zero Sugar — 4.2 €
FuzeTea Peach Intense — 4.2 €
Tropico Tropical — 4.2 €
Other drinks
Orange or apple juice (23.5 cl) — 3.8 €
Semi-skimmed milk (20 cl) — 2.5 €
Mineral Waters (50 cl)
Vittel — 3.5 €
S.Pellegrino — 3.8 €
Hot Drinks
Espresso — 3.3 €
Double Espresso — 3.8 €
Coffee — 3.5 €
Coffee with milk — 4 €
Cappuccino — 4 €
Hot chocolate — 4.2 €
Tea or herbal tea — 3.5 €
Souvenirs
Tumbler — 18 € (with cold drink 20 €)
Mug — 19 € (with hot drink 21 €)
The Regal View Lounge
Signature Cocktails — 18 €
Princely Eden Trois Rivières white rum, pear and passion fruit nectars, Original Kombucha, sparkling sugar and a green apple touch. Served with fruity jelly.
Floral Majesty Hendrick’s Gin, jasmine infusion, lychee purée, verjuice (green grape juice) and jasmine flavour syrup.
Sereni’Fizz HighnessJosé Cuervo Silver tequila, grapefruit juice, ginger drink, elderflower flavoured syrup and tonic.
Apple of Grace Double Jus liqueur, Jardin des Reines infusion (apple, almond and cinnamon), apple juice and maple syrup.
Classic Cocktails — 16 € (unless noted)
Espresso Martini — 16 €
Negroni — 16 €
Passion Martini — 16 €
Bourbon Old Fashioned — 16 €
Mojito — 16 €
Bellini — 16 €
Paloma — 16 €
Piña Colada — 16 €
Aperol Spritz — 16 €
Irish Coffee — 14 €
Alcohol-Free Signature Cocktails — 14 €
Garden Zinger Babylon Garden botanical distillate, pear and passion fruit nectars, Original Kombucha, sparkling sugar and a green apple touch.
Ruby Diadem Hibiscus tea, guava drink, coconut purée, pomegranate syrup, coconut emulsion and crispy raspberry.
Imperial Harvest Red grape juice, blueberry purée, verjuice (green grape juice), vanilla syrup and Perrier®.
Enchanted Carriage Jardin des Reines infusion (apple, almond and cinnamon), apple juice and maple syrup.
Alcohol-Free Sparkling
Nooh by La Coste – Effervescent Rosé (0% alcohol)
- 15 cl — 12 €
- 75 cl — 55 €
Aperitifs (6 cl)
Dolin White Vermouth — 8.5 €
Dolin Red Vermouth — 8.5 €
Campari — 8.5 €
Aperol — 8.5 €
Ricard Pastis (4 cl) — 8.5 €
Spirits (4 cl)
Gins
Gordon's London Dry — 11 €
Tanqueray No. Ten — 12 €
Hendrick's — 12 €
Vodkas
Smirnoff No. 21 Red — 11 €
Belvedere Organic — 11 €
Rums & Cachaça
Trois Rivières Blanc — 11 €
Saint James Imperial White Rum — 10 €
Angostura 5 Years — 12 €
Magnífica de Faria Tradicional Ipê — 12 €
Tequilas
José Cuervo Silver — 11 €
El Espolón Reposado — 12 €
Whiskies
USA
- Maker's Mark Bourbon — 12 €
- Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 — 12 €
- Bulleit Rye Frontier — 11 €
Scotland
- Johnnie Walker Red Label — 12 €
- Lagavulin 16 Years Islay Single Malt — 15 €
Ireland
- Bushmills The Original — 12 €
Japan
- Nikka Coffey Malt — 14 €
Champagne & Sparkling Wine
Pierre Mignon Grande Réserve Brut
- 15 cl — 19 €
- 75 cl — 87 €
Taittinger Prestige Rosé
- 15 cl — 22 €
- 75 cl — 100 €
Louis Roederer Collection 246 Brut
- 15 cl — 26 €
- 75 cl — 116 €
DOC Prosecco Extra Dry
- 15 cl — 7.5 €
- 75 cl — 34 €
Prestige Cuvées
Ruinart Blanc de Blancs — 180 €
Louis Roederer Cristal — 480 €
Dom Pérignon Vintage Brut — 380 €
Beers & Cider
Draught Beers
1664 Premium
- 25 cl — 6.5 €
- 50 cl — 9.8 €
Brooklyn IPA
- 25 cl — 7.5 €
- 50 cl — 10.5 €
Bottled Beers
Grimbergen Blonde (33 cl) — 8.5 €
Guinness Draught — 9 €
1664 0.0% — 7 €
Cider
La Mordue Original (27.5 cl) — 8 €
Wine
White
Château L'Hospitalet (AOP La Clape)
- 15 cl — 8.5 €
- 75 cl — 38 €
Château de Chambord Sauvignon Blanc
- 15 cl — 10 €
- 75 cl — 43 €
Gewurztraminer Vendange Tardive (Famille Hugel)
- 15 cl — 17 €
- 75 cl — 78 €
Rosé
Minuty Prestige Rosé
- 15 cl — 8.5 €
- 75 cl — 38 €
Red
Château L'Hospitalet (AOP La Clape)
- 15 cl — 8.5 €
- 75 cl — 38 €
Château Capet-Guillier Saint-Émilion Grand Cru
- 15 cl — 16 €
- 75 cl — 70 €
Pierre Maizière Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Nuits
- 15 cl — 10 €
- 75 cl — 43 €
Cold Drinks
Coca-Cola Original (33 cl) — 6 €
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (33 cl) — 6 €
Coca-Cola Cherry (33 cl) — 6 €
Sprite (25 cl) — 6 €
Fanta Orange (25 cl) — 6 €
FuzeTea Peach Black Tea (25 cl) — 6 €
Original Kombucha Organic (33 cl) — 7 €
Tonic selection (20 cl) — 6 €
Bundaberg Ginger Beer (37.5 cl) — 7 €
Perrier (33 cl) — 5 €
Orange juice (25 cl) — 6 €
Apple juice (25 cl) — 6 €
Mineral Waters (50 cl)
Vittel — 5 €
S.Pellegrino — 5.5 €
Hot Drinks
Espresso — 3.8 €
Double Espresso — 5.5 €
Decaffeinated coffee — 3.8 €
Coffee — 5 €
Coffee with milk — 5.5 €
Cappuccino — 5.5 €
Hot chocolate — 5.5 €
Vienna hot chocolate — 6 €
Tea or herbal tea — 5.5 €
Semi-skimmed milk (20 cl) — 3.8 €
Souvenir
Collector flute — 15 €
- with brut champagne (15 cl) — 22 €
Digestifs & Liqueurs (4 cl)
Spirits
Courvoisier VSOP Cognac — 11 €
Christian Drouin Calvados — 12 €
Château de Laubade Bas Armagnac VSOP — 13 €
Liqueurs
Amaretto Disaronno — 11 €
Bailey’s Original Irish Cream — 12 €
Double Jus — 11 €
Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge — 12 €
Fair Coffee Liqueur — 11 €
Fiorente Elderflower — 12 €
Frangelico Hazelnut — 11 €
Get 27 — 11 €
Limoncello Mamma Mia — 11 €
Signature Lattes — 13 €
Marshmallow Dream Milk (or coconut/oat plant drink) with Lavazza coffee, toasted marshmallow syrup, whipped cream and marshmallow.
Latte Regalia Milk (or coconut/oat plant drink) with Lavazza coffee, brownie syrup, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Caramel Coronation Milk (or coconut/oat plant drink) with Lavazza coffee, salted caramel syrup, whipped cream and caramel sauce.
The Regal View Restaurant
Royal Oak Menu — 100 € (Starter, Main Course & Dessert)
Starters (choose one)
- Courgette velouté, cauliflower tabbouleh with marigolds and a Colombo-spiced okra fritter
- Bluefin tuna tataki with sesame seeds, daikon and wakame salad, pineapple and Sichuan peppercorn chutney
- Swiss salad: Raw and pickled fruit and vegetables, Grisons cured beef, Tête de Moine cheese, raspberry vinegar dressing and pine nuts
- Avocado and ginger mousse, mango tartare and pumpkin seed crumble with creamy dill oil sauce
Main Courses (choose one)
- Gilthead seabream, kaffir lime and vanilla sauce, sweet potato purée and braised bok choy
- North African-style roast guinea fowl with dried fruits and lemon confit
- Steak with onion confit, red wine sauce, potato pancake with Comté AOP and thyme
- Soy and pea fillet, herb crust and black garlic broth, pan-fried barley with mushrooms, chard and truffle, beer foam
Desserts (choose one)
- Vanilla ganache mousse cake, raspberry insert, crispy praline
- Tropical fruit and aloe vera salad, coconut emulsion
- White chocolate, pineapple-passion fruit, almond and coconut mousse cake
- Marc de champagne frozen soufflé
Princely Elm Menu (Ages 3–11) — 50 € (Starter, Main Course, Dessert & Drink)
Drink (choose one):
- Vittel 33 cl
- Orange juice 25 cl
- Apple juice 25 cl
- Milk 20 cl
- Other cold drink (25 cl) available on request
Starters (choose one)
- Green pea velouté and okra fritter
- Rolled vegetable omelette with mayonnaise and pastrami
- Fish rillettes with smoked salmon and cocktail sauce
Main Courses (choose one)
- Conchiglie pasta with ricotta cheese, red and yellow tomato sauce
- Haddock fillet with citrus sauce, yellow carrot purée and purple cauliflower
- Pulled chicken with buttery mashed potato, pan jus and toast soldiers
Desserts (choose one)
- Almond sponge cake with white chocolate mousse and blueberry centre
- Seasonal fruit tartlet and mascarpone mousse
- Milk chocolate mousse and caramelised puff pastry
Breakfast (Until 11:30 am)
Children’s Breakfast — 48 €
Croissant and bread roll
Butter, honey
Stewed apricots in cane sugar and strawberry preserve
Fresh orange juice or apple juice
Hot drink
Thinly sliced cooked ham with Kiri® and scrambled eggs or Seasonal fruit salad, pancake and chocolate sauce
Selection of cereals available on request
Adult Breakfast — 60 €
Croissant and bread roll
Butter, honey
Stewed apricots in cane sugar and strawberry preserve
Fresh orange juice or apple juice
Hot drink
Choose one:
Savory option
- Smoked salmon and dill cream on Nordic bread
- 12-month-aged Comté AOP
- Thinly sliced cooked ham
- Soft-boiled egg, English muffin, beef bacon and hollandaise sauce
Sweet option
- Seasonal fruit salad
- Pancakes, blueberries and maple syrup
Vegan option
- Silken tofu with cashew nuts, banana, kiwi and fresh fruit
- Gluten-free muesli and goji berries
- Plant-based omelette with mushrooms, tomatoes and chives
Cold Drinks
Coca-Cola Original (33 cl) — 6 €
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (33 cl) — 6 €
Sprite (25 cl) — 6 €
Fanta Orange (25 cl) — 6 €
FuzeTea Peach Black Tea (25 cl) — 6 €
Hot Drinks
Espresso — 3.8 €
Coffee with milk — 5.5 €
Hot chocolate — 5.5 €
Wine, Champagne & Sparkling Wine
White
Château de Chambord Sauvignon Blanc
- 15 cl — 10 €
- 75 cl — 43 €
Rosé
Minuty Prestige Rosé
- 15 cl — 8.5 €
- 75 cl — 38 €
Red
Pierre Maizière Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Nuits
- 15 cl — 10 €
- 75 cl — 43 €
Sparkling
Pierre Mignon Grande Réserve Brut — 87 €
DOC Prosecco Extra Dry — 34 €
- For those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Magical Music: Disneyland Paris Releases Album for Minnie's Dream Factory on Streaming Services
- Disneyland Paris Launching Pass Discounts at Self-Serve Kiosks
- "Frozen: A Musical Invitation" Closing at Disney Adventure World Shortly After World of Frozen Opens