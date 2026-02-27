Magical Meals Incoming: Disney Adventure World Shares Menus for Nordic Crows Tavern and The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge

The new dining locations open on March 29th

Next month, Disneyland Paris will officially re-open Walt Disney Studios Park as Disney Adventure World. And, now, we have a first-look at the new menus arriving at the reimagined park’s new restaurants.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is almost ready to welcome guests into Disney Adventure World.

The reimagined second gate is set to open on March 29th, bringing in several new attractions, lands, and restaurants.

Two of the most anticipated dining establishments include World of Frozen’s Nordic Crowns Tavern and Adventure Way’s The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge.

Today, Disneyland Paris revealed a first-look at the menus of these three new dining locations, which include tons of amazing food offerings that are sure to delight guests next month.

Let’s take a look at these new menus

Nordic Crowns Tavern

Menu (main + side + dessert + cold drink 50 cl) — 24 €

Main (choose one):

Salmon steak, mustard and dill sauce

Turkey meatballs, dried cranberry sauce

Plant-based meatballs, onions and mushrooms sauce

Side (choose one):

Crushed potatoes and vegetable mix

Quinoa and vegetable mix

Dessert (choose one):

Arendelle Swirl (vanilla or tutti frutti ice cream)

Everlasting Snowflake (shortbread, white chocolate cream, red fruit centre)

Magnum Vegan Almond

Salad Menu (Salad + cold drink (50 cl)) — 15 €

Choose one salad:

Potato salad with smoked fish, wholegrain mustard, white onions, basil-honey dressing, frisée lettuce and pickled red onions

Grain salad with sliced wheat protein, frisée lettuce, grated carrots and beetroot with citrus dressing

Main Courses

Salmon steak, mustard and dill sauce with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa — 20 €

Turkey meatballs, dried cranberry sauce with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa — 18 €

Plant-based protein balls, onions and mushrooms sauce with vegetable mix and crushed potatoes or quinoa — 18 €

Potato salad, smoked fish, wholegrain mustard, white onions, basil-honey dressing, frisée lettuce and pickled red onions — 12 €

Grain salad, sliced wheat protein, frisée lettuce, grated carrots and beetroot with citrus dressing — 12 €

Fish fritters (x4), curried tartare sauce — 6 €

Calamari fritters (x4), curried tartare sauce — 6 €

Mini Trolls Menu (Ages 3–11) — 14 €

Main (choose one):

Salmon steak, mustard and dill sauce

Turkey meatballs, dried cranberry sauce

Plant-based meatballs, onions and mushrooms sauce

Side (choose one):

Crushed potatoes and vegetable mix

Quinoa and vegetable mix

Dessert (choose one):

Snowy Beignets (doughnut bites with white coating)

Olaf’s ice cream (vanilla or tutti frutti)

Organic apple purée (no added sugar)

Sweetened flavoured drinking yoghurt

Organic Mini Babybel

Magnum® Mini Almond

Drink (choose one):

Vittel 33 cl

Orange juice 23.5 cl

Apple juice 23.5 cl

Milk 20 cl

Sweet Break

Winter Muffin or Magnum® Mini Almond and Hot or cold drink 7 € / 15 €

Desserts

Everlasting Snowflake — 5 €

Winter Muffin – Blueberry — 4.3 €

Yoghurt on a fruit layer — 3 €

Fruit bag — 4 €

Ice Cream

Arendelle Swirl — 5 €

Magnum® Vegan Almond — 4 €

Draught Beers

Carlsberg — 5 € / 8 €

Grimbergen Blonde — 5.5 € / 8.5 €

Bottled Wine

IGP Pays d'Oc – Gio white (18.7 cl) — 8 €

Cold Drinks (50 cl)

Coca-Cola Original — 4.2 €

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar — 4.2 €

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry — 4.2 €

Sprite Zero Sugar — 4.2 €

Fanta Orange Zero Sugar — 4.2 €

FuzeTea Peach Intense — 4.2 €

Tropico Tropical — 4.2 €

Other drinks

Orange or apple juice (23.5 cl) — 3.8 €

Semi-skimmed milk (20 cl) — 2.5 €

Mineral Waters (50 cl)

Vittel — 3.5 €

S.Pellegrino — 3.8 €

Hot Drinks

Espresso — 3.3 €

Double Espresso — 3.8 €

Coffee — 3.5 €

Coffee with milk — 4 €

Cappuccino — 4 €

Hot chocolate — 4.2 €

Tea or herbal tea — 3.5 €

Souvenirs

Tumbler — 18 € (with cold drink 20 €)

Mug — 19 € (with hot drink 21 €)

The Regal View Lounge

Signature Cocktails — 18 €

Princely Eden Trois Rivières white rum, pear and passion fruit nectars, Original Kombucha, sparkling sugar and a green apple touch. Served with fruity jelly.

Floral Majesty Hendrick’s Gin, jasmine infusion, lychee purée, verjuice (green grape juice) and jasmine flavour syrup.

Sereni’Fizz HighnessJosé Cuervo Silver tequila, grapefruit juice, ginger drink, elderflower flavoured syrup and tonic.

Apple of Grace Double Jus liqueur, Jardin des Reines infusion (apple, almond and cinnamon), apple juice and maple syrup.

Classic Cocktails — 16 € (unless noted)

Espresso Martini — 16 €

Negroni — 16 €

Passion Martini — 16 €

Bourbon Old Fashioned — 16 €

Mojito — 16 €

Bellini — 16 €

Paloma — 16 €

Piña Colada — 16 €

Aperol Spritz — 16 €

Irish Coffee — 14 €

Alcohol-Free Signature Cocktails — 14 €

Garden Zinger Babylon Garden botanical distillate, pear and passion fruit nectars, Original Kombucha, sparkling sugar and a green apple touch.

Ruby Diadem Hibiscus tea, guava drink, coconut purée, pomegranate syrup, coconut emulsion and crispy raspberry.

Imperial Harvest Red grape juice, blueberry purée, verjuice (green grape juice), vanilla syrup and Perrier®.

Enchanted Carriage Jardin des Reines infusion (apple, almond and cinnamon), apple juice and maple syrup.

Alcohol-Free Sparkling

Nooh by La Coste – Effervescent Rosé (0% alcohol)

15 cl — 12 €

75 cl — 55 €

Aperitifs (6 cl)

Dolin White Vermouth — 8.5 €

Dolin Red Vermouth — 8.5 €

Campari — 8.5 €

Aperol — 8.5 €

Ricard Pastis (4 cl) — 8.5 €

Spirits (4 cl)

Gins

Gordon's London Dry — 11 €

Tanqueray No. Ten — 12 €

Hendrick's — 12 €

Vodkas

Smirnoff No. 21 Red — 11 €

Belvedere Organic — 11 €

Rums & Cachaça

Trois Rivières Blanc — 11 €

Saint James Imperial White Rum — 10 €

Angostura 5 Years — 12 €

Magnífica de Faria Tradicional Ipê — 12 €

Tequilas

José Cuervo Silver — 11 €

El Espolón Reposado — 12 €

Whiskies

USA

Maker's Mark Bourbon — 12 €

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 — 12 €

Bulleit Rye Frontier — 11 €

Scotland

Johnnie Walker Red Label — 12 €

Lagavulin 16 Years Islay Single Malt — 15 €

Ireland

Bushmills The Original — 12 €





Japan

Nikka Coffey Malt — 14 €

Champagne & Sparkling Wine

Pierre Mignon Grande Réserve Brut

15 cl — 19 €

75 cl — 87 €

Taittinger Prestige Rosé

15 cl — 22 €

75 cl — 100 €

Louis Roederer Collection 246 Brut

15 cl — 26 €

75 cl — 116 €

DOC Prosecco Extra Dry

15 cl — 7.5 €

75 cl — 34 €

Prestige Cuvées

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs — 180 €

Louis Roederer Cristal — 480 €

Dom Pérignon Vintage Brut — 380 €

Beers & Cider

Draught Beers

1664 Premium

25 cl — 6.5 €

50 cl — 9.8 €

Brooklyn IPA

25 cl — 7.5 €

50 cl — 10.5 €

Bottled Beers

Grimbergen Blonde (33 cl) — 8.5 €

Guinness Draught — 9 €

1664 0.0% — 7 €

Cider

La Mordue Original (27.5 cl) — 8 €

Wine

White

Château L'Hospitalet (AOP La Clape)

15 cl — 8.5 €

75 cl — 38 €

Château de Chambord Sauvignon Blanc

15 cl — 10 €

75 cl — 43 €

Gewurztraminer Vendange Tardive (Famille Hugel)

15 cl — 17 €

75 cl — 78 €

Rosé

Minuty Prestige Rosé

15 cl — 8.5 €

75 cl — 38 €

Red

Château L'Hospitalet (AOP La Clape)

15 cl — 8.5 €

75 cl — 38 €

Château Capet-Guillier Saint-Émilion Grand Cru

15 cl — 16 €

75 cl — 70 €

Pierre Maizière Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Nuits

15 cl — 10 €

75 cl — 43 €

Cold Drinks

Coca-Cola Original (33 cl) — 6 €

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (33 cl) — 6 €

Coca-Cola Cherry (33 cl) — 6 €

Sprite (25 cl) — 6 €

Fanta Orange (25 cl) — 6 €

FuzeTea Peach Black Tea (25 cl) — 6 €

Original Kombucha Organic (33 cl) — 7 €

Tonic selection (20 cl) — 6 €

Bundaberg Ginger Beer (37.5 cl) — 7 €

Perrier (33 cl) — 5 €

Orange juice (25 cl) — 6 €

Apple juice (25 cl) — 6 €

Mineral Waters (50 cl)

Vittel — 5 €

S.Pellegrino — 5.5 €

Hot Drinks

Espresso — 3.8 €

Double Espresso — 5.5 €

Decaffeinated coffee — 3.8 €

Coffee — 5 €

Coffee with milk — 5.5 €

Cappuccino — 5.5 €

Hot chocolate — 5.5 €

Vienna hot chocolate — 6 €

Tea or herbal tea — 5.5 €

Semi-skimmed milk (20 cl) — 3.8 €

Souvenir

Collector flute — 15 €

with brut champagne (15 cl) — 22 €

Digestifs & Liqueurs (4 cl)

Spirits

Courvoisier VSOP Cognac — 11 €

Christian Drouin Calvados — 12 €

Château de Laubade Bas Armagnac VSOP — 13 €

Liqueurs

Amaretto Disaronno — 11 €

Bailey’s Original Irish Cream — 12 €

Double Jus — 11 €

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge — 12 €

Fair Coffee Liqueur — 11 €

Fiorente Elderflower — 12 €

Frangelico Hazelnut — 11 €

Get 27 — 11 €

Limoncello Mamma Mia — 11 €

Signature Lattes — 13 €

Marshmallow Dream Milk (or coconut/oat plant drink) with Lavazza coffee, toasted marshmallow syrup, whipped cream and marshmallow.

Latte Regalia Milk (or coconut/oat plant drink) with Lavazza coffee, brownie syrup, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Caramel Coronation Milk (or coconut/oat plant drink) with Lavazza coffee, salted caramel syrup, whipped cream and caramel sauce.

The Regal View Restaurant

Royal Oak Menu — 100 € (Starter, Main Course & Dessert)

Starters (choose one)

Courgette velouté, cauliflower tabbouleh with marigolds and a Colombo-spiced okra fritter

Bluefin tuna tataki with sesame seeds, daikon and wakame salad, pineapple and Sichuan peppercorn chutney

Swiss salad: Raw and pickled fruit and vegetables, Grisons cured beef, Tête de Moine cheese, raspberry vinegar dressing and pine nuts

Avocado and ginger mousse, mango tartare and pumpkin seed crumble with creamy dill oil sauce

Main Courses (choose one)

Gilthead seabream, kaffir lime and vanilla sauce, sweet potato purée and braised bok choy

North African-style roast guinea fowl with dried fruits and lemon confit

Steak with onion confit, red wine sauce, potato pancake with Comté AOP and thyme

Soy and pea fillet, herb crust and black garlic broth, pan-fried barley with mushrooms, chard and truffle, beer foam

Desserts (choose one)

Vanilla ganache mousse cake, raspberry insert, crispy praline

Tropical fruit and aloe vera salad, coconut emulsion

White chocolate, pineapple-passion fruit, almond and coconut mousse cake

Marc de champagne frozen soufflé

Princely Elm Menu (Ages 3–11) — 50 € (Starter, Main Course, Dessert & Drink)

Drink (choose one):

Vittel 33 cl

Orange juice 25 cl

Apple juice 25 cl

Milk 20 cl

Other cold drink (25 cl) available on request

Starters (choose one)

Green pea velouté and okra fritter

Rolled vegetable omelette with mayonnaise and pastrami

Fish rillettes with smoked salmon and cocktail sauce

Main Courses (choose one)

Conchiglie pasta with ricotta cheese, red and yellow tomato sauce

Haddock fillet with citrus sauce, yellow carrot purée and purple cauliflower

Pulled chicken with buttery mashed potato, pan jus and toast soldiers

Desserts (choose one)

Almond sponge cake with white chocolate mousse and blueberry centre

Seasonal fruit tartlet and mascarpone mousse

Milk chocolate mousse and caramelised puff pastry

Breakfast (Until 11:30 am)

Children’s Breakfast — 48 €

Croissant and bread roll

Butter, honey

Stewed apricots in cane sugar and strawberry preserve

Fresh orange juice or apple juice

Hot drink

Thinly sliced cooked ham with Kiri® and scrambled eggs or Seasonal fruit salad, pancake and chocolate sauce

Selection of cereals available on request

Adult Breakfast — 60 €

Croissant and bread roll

Butter, honey

Stewed apricots in cane sugar and strawberry preserve

Fresh orange juice or apple juice

Hot drink

Choose one:

Savory option

Smoked salmon and dill cream on Nordic bread

12-month-aged Comté AOP

Thinly sliced cooked ham

Soft-boiled egg, English muffin, beef bacon and hollandaise sauce

Sweet option

Seasonal fruit salad

Pancakes, blueberries and maple syrup

Vegan option

Silken tofu with cashew nuts, banana, kiwi and fresh fruit

Gluten-free muesli and goji berries

Plant-based omelette with mushrooms, tomatoes and chives





Cold Drinks

Coca-Cola Original (33 cl) — 6 €

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (33 cl) — 6 €

Sprite (25 cl) — 6 €

Fanta Orange (25 cl) — 6 €

FuzeTea Peach Black Tea (25 cl) — 6 €

Hot Drinks

Espresso — 3.8 €

Coffee with milk — 5.5 €

Hot chocolate — 5.5 €

Wine, Champagne & Sparkling Wine

White

Château de Chambord Sauvignon Blanc

15 cl — 10 €

75 cl — 43 €

Rosé

Minuty Prestige Rosé

15 cl — 8.5 €

75 cl — 38 €

Red

Pierre Maizière Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Nuits

15 cl — 10 €

75 cl — 43 €

Sparkling

Pierre Mignon Grande Réserve Brut — 87 €

DOC Prosecco Extra Dry — 34 €

