Magical Music: Disneyland Paris Releases Album for Minnie's Dream Factory on Streaming Services

The show is set to run through July 5th.

Earlier this month, Minnie’s Dream Factory debuted at Walt Disney Studios Park, and now fans can enjoy the soundtrack on streaming platforms!

What’s Happening:

On February 7th, 2026, Walt Disney Studios Park (Soon to be Disney Adventure World) opened a new stage show titled Minnie’s Dream Factory.

Based on the popular Dream Factory show previously found at the park, Minnie leads Daisy, Donald, and Chip ‘n’ Dale through a musical adventure at Studio D.

The show takes place where dreams are created and sent to children around the globe, and includes sing-a-longs, dancing, and more.

Well, now the music for Minnie’s Dream Factory can be enjoyed outside of Disneyland Paris.

Now available on major music streaming platforms, the 8 song album allows fans to relive their favorite musical moments from the show, including the “The Power of All of Us” main theme.

Interestingly, many of the songs from the soundtrack are familiar tunes to Disney Channel fans.

This includes re-recorded versions of songs like: The Shake It Up theme song Hannah Montana’s “The Other Side of Me” “I’m Finally Me” from Austin and Ally (Even though I can only hear Trish’s (Raini Rodriguez) “You Wish You Were Me.”) “The Butterfly Song” also from Austin and Ally

Regardless of whether you’ve seen the show, it’s worth checking out just for the pure Disney Channel nostalgia.

You can listen to the album now on Spotify and Apple Music.

