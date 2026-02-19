Disneyland Paris Launching Pass Discounts at Self-Serve Kiosks

Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders can soon take advantage of their discounts at self-service kiosks.

What’s Happening:

Starting February 24, 2026, Disneyland Paris Passholders can use self-service kiosks to access their benefits more quickly without going through the cashier.

The service will launch at Café Hyperion, followed by Toad Hall Restaurant (March 3), Hollywood Gardens Restaurant (March 10), and Nordic Crowns Tavern (from March 29).

Self-service kiosks simplify ordering and offer a smooth, autonomous experience alongside counter service and Click & Collect.

In March 2026, kiosks at Café Hyperion will feature a new design created by the Walt Disney Imagineering Paris team, inspired by the restaurant’s retro-futuristic Discoveryland architecture.

Next summer, Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia will also introduce self-service kiosks.

Guests can scan the QR code of their Disneyland Pass directly at the kiosk to receive their discount automatically.

Disneyland Pass Gold holders receive 15% off the entire order (excluding alcoholic beverages).

Disneyland Pass Silver holders receive 10% off the entire order (excluding alcoholic beverages).

Disney Adventure World:

Nordic Crown Tavern will officially open at World of Frozen on March 29th, alongside the reopening of Disneyland Paris’ second park.

Renamed Disney Adventure World, World of Frozen anchors the reimagined park, which includes the new Adventure Way area, Adventure Bay lagoon, and several new and exciting attractions and entertainment offerings.

Read More Disneyland Paris:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning



