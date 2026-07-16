Disney Lorcana Attack of the Vine! Releases at Disney Springs Tomorrow with Artist Appearance, Free Promo Card

Last week it was announced that Ravensburger's new Disney Lorcana set Attack of the Vine! would become available with a couple of exclusive items at Disneyland Paris, and today it turns out that those items will be available at Walt Disney World as well. More details below.

What's happening:

Tomorrow, Friday, July 17 the new Disney Lorcana Attack of the Vine! trading card game set will become available at the World of Disney store in Walt Disney World's Disney Springs.

the new Disney Lorcana Attack of the Vine! trading card game set will become available at the World of Disney store in Walt Disney World's Disney Springs. World of Disney shoppers will receive a free Maleficent Magical Places promo card from the game tomorrow, while supplies last. The playmat featuring Winnie the Pooh characters is also featured in the announcement, though it is unclear how guests can acquire it.

Disney Lorcana artist Mike Parker will be making an appearance at The Art of Disney from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM tomorrow as well, presumably to sign copies of the game.

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