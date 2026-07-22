Disneyland Paris Releases Stunning Aerial Tour of Disney Adventure World
The new aerial video offers breathtaking views of Adventure Way, World of Frozen, Avengers Campus, and more throughout Disneyland Paris' reimagined second park.
If you've been eager to see the transformation of Disneyland Paris' reimagined second gate, Disney has just delivered the next best thing to visiting in person.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has released a brand-new YouTube video offering a breathtaking aerial tour of Disney Adventure World, showcasing the park from above with stunning aerial footage and exclusive perspectives.
- The immersive video takes viewers on a complete journey through the newly reimagined destination, highlighting both beloved lands and the exciting new additions that are helping redefine the park's future.
- The park-wide flyover gives fans an opportunity to experience Disney Adventure World from angles rarely seen before, offering sweeping views of attractions, themed lands, and entertainment offerings.
- Disney describes the experience as "an immersive, in-depth and spectacular tour" featuring never-before-seen perspectives alongside exclusive footage of the park's ongoing transformation.
- The aerial adventure begins at the Disney Adventure World entrance, introducing guests to the park's refreshed identity before moving into World Premiere, the new arrival area inspired by the glamour of Hollywood.
- From there, the drone glides into World Premiere Plaza, showcasing the entertainment district that serves as the gateway to the adventures that lie beyond.
- The tour then heads into Marvel Avengers Campus, where guests can soar alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes before continuing into Worlds of Pixar, home to attractions inspired by beloved Pixar films.
- One of the biggest highlights comes with an extended look at Adventure Way, one of Disney Adventure World's newest themed areas.
- The beautifully landscaped promenade connects multiple immersive worlds while serving as the heart of the park's ambitious expansion. The aerial footage offers an impressive look at the gardens, pathways, and themed environments that make Adventure Way one of the park's most visually striking additions.
- From there, the video transitions into one of the most anticipated expansions in Disneyland Paris history: World of Frozen.
- The drone footage provides expansive views of the new kingdom inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen, including Arendelle's picturesque architecture and surrounding landscapes, giving fans another glimpse at the highly anticipated land ahead of its opening.
- The tour concludes with a preview of Disney Cascade of Lights, the park's newest nighttime spectacular, offering viewers a look at how Disney Adventure World transforms after dark with dazzling lighting effects and nighttime entertainment.
- Whether fans are planning their next vacation to Disneyland Paris or simply following the park's historic transformation from afar, the new video offers one of the most comprehensive looks yet at Disney Adventure World.
More Disney Adventure World News:
- Weather Restrictions Temporarily Modify Nighttime Spectaculars at Disneyland Paris, Including Bastille Day Celebration
- New Jumbo Attraction Key Pays Homage to a Disney Adventure World Classic
- On The Hunt: The Parisian Pizza Planet Trucks We Found in Worlds of Pixar at Disney Adventure World
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