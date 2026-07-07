On The Hunt: The Parisian Pizza Planet Trucks We Found in Worlds of Pixar at Disney Adventure World

Back in June, as part of the fun of the release of Pixar's Toy Story 5, Disneyland Paris announced that 14 highly themed Pizza Planet trucks would be hidden throughout the Worlds of Pixar area at Disney Adventure World. Appropriate, since the Pizza Planet truck (which first debuted in the original Toy Story back in 1995) has been hidden in nearly every Pixar Animation Studios since.

The decorative trucks have been placed in decorations, queues, shops, and within the attractions of Worlds of Pixar for guests to find - some easier than others. In fact, on our recent visit, we only found eight of them.

In fairness, we only searched outside areas and not within attraction queues or the attractions themselves. We know that at least one can be found on Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, and all signs (Cast Members, Internet Boards, etc.) point to another being aboard Cars Road Trip - which had a wait time on our visit of 50 minutes. While the allure of finding a Pizza Planet Truck had us actually considering it, we ultimately decided to move on during our limited time at the park. Let's take a look at what we did find:

At the new entrance to Toy Story Playland from the new Adventure Way you can find one of the trucks, sky blue in color and sporting those trademark Toy Story clouds.

Another truck is easy to spot from a distance, but maybe not so much when you're actually in the queue for the attraction. Over at Cars Quatre Roues Rallye, a spinning attraction themed to Cars, one can find a Pizza Planet truck hiding above the control booth.

This author's personal favorite Pizza Planet truck, sporting a look reminiscent of the titular robot in the 2008 film, WALL-E, can be found elsewhere in Worlds of Pixar. In fact, in it's location, its quite close to a second truck - adorned with a Monsters, Inc.-style door and colors. Both (along with other Pixar tributes and totems) can be found within a faux-security gate outside of the character meet and greet location in Worlds of Pixar.

The whole area surrounding Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy proved to be a treasure trove for the Pizza Planet trucks. Above a pair of doors, you'll find a flower box with a Pizza Planet truck poking out from beside it.

This one, to this author, looked more like the van from Onward (Guinevere) with a rocket on top, to a point where we questioned if this one even counts as one of the 14. Either way, in the gift shop in this location a number of treats are displayed, with this confection shaped like the Pizza Planet truck tucked into the back of this display.

Shelves of goods surround the store, with trinkets displayed above each. In one of those displays, you'll also be able to find a bronzed Pizza Planet Truck among the Eiffel Tower statues and other props. This one may stand out in photos, but if you're just quickly scanning you might miss it. We almost did!

Across from the food carts in the area, one can look up at the windows of the building that makes up most of this Ratatouille-themed area, and find a darkened Pizza Planet truck on a windowsill.

Devotees may remember a similar Pizza Planet Truck activity that arrived at the Disneyland Resort back in 2024 as part of the activities during Pixar Fest. There, over 50 Pizza Planet trucks were hidden throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure as the parks celebrated all things from Pixar Animation Studios.

We hope these help you on your hunt at Disney Adventure World and that you can find the ones aboard the attractions and in the queues!