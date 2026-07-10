New Jumbo Attraction Key Pays Homage to Disney Adventure World Classic

A new collector's key is on its way to Disneyland Paris, celebrating one of the iconic attractions of Disney Adventure World and its classic story.

What's Happening:

A Unique Version Of A Classic:

While the attraction opened back in 2007, it was on September 10, 2019 when it was announced that this version of the attraction would be "reimagined" to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror – A New Dimension of Chills .

The ride was enhanced with new ride profiles, drop sequences, effects, and storylines that expand upon the original one.

According to Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald, the reimagining introduced three new Twilight Zone storylines, each starring the little girl/child star who disappeared in the hotel's elevator from the original story.

Guests can experience stories now wherein the little girl, Sally, warns them that the elevator wants to keep them trapped forever, that there are mysterious unseen creatures in the elevator shaft with you, or she tries to save you from crossing over into The Fifth Dimension.