New Jumbo Attraction Key Pays Homage to Disney Adventure World Classic
Does it open any of the rooms at the Hollywood Tower Hotel?
A new collector's key is on its way to Disneyland Paris, celebrating one of the iconic attractions of Disney Adventure World and its classic story.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris collector's keys are always popular at the destination, and a new edition will be released next week that takes us back to Hollywood in 1939.
- Celebrating the popular attraction at Disney Adventure World, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror jumbo attraction key will be released next week, available in a limited edition of 2,008 units - marking the official inauguration of the attraction that took place in April of 2008 (The attraction opened in December of 2007, but the grand opening ceremony was held in April of 2008).
- Available for €59.00, the Jumbo Attraction Key will retrace the events of the infamous Halloween night in 1939 that sets the entire story of the attraction.
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Jumbo Attraction Key will be available starting at 9:30 AM at the Walt Disney Studios Store in Disney Adventure World on Saturday, July 18th.
A Unique Version Of A Classic:
- While the attraction opened back in 2007, it was on September 10, 2019 when it was announced that this version of the attraction would be "reimagined" to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror – A New Dimension of Chills.
- The ride was enhanced with new ride profiles, drop sequences, effects, and storylines that expand upon the original one.
- According to Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald, the reimagining introduced three new Twilight Zone storylines, each starring the little girl/child star who disappeared in the hotel's elevator from the original story.
- Guests can experience stories now wherein the little girl, Sally, warns them that the elevator wants to keep them trapped forever, that there are mysterious unseen creatures in the elevator shaft with you, or she tries to save you from crossing over into The Fifth Dimension.
- Many fans of the towers around the globe think this is the most genuinely scary version of the attraction that exists.
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