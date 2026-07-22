Disney Village's Cinema Sets Renovation Timeline at Disneyland Paris
The movie house at Disneyland Paris is getting some big upgrades.
The movie theatre at Disney Village in Disneyland Paris is set for a major remodel.
What's Happening:
- The cinema currently known as the Gaumont Disney Village has announced when work on its significant renovation will get underway.
- Disneyland Paris has announced that work on this project will begin by the end of the summer.
- "A new Pathé cinema experience" is expected to be ready sometime in 2027.
- This work will include a redesigned facade, renovated auditoriums with recliner seats, a Pathé Café, a Pathé Games area, and more.
- Luckily for cinefiles, the theatre will remain open during the renovation as the project will be done in phases.
- Of course, this update comes as several other parts of Disney Village have been transforming in recent months and years, creating a more modern and vibrant district.
- Finally, it seems that the theatre will be getting a name change, since Pathé has been removing the Gaumont brand from its cinemas.
My Experience at the Gaumont Disney Village:
- Having a movie theatre at Disney Village has been a blessing during past visits to Disneyland Paris.
- In particular, it allowed me the chance to see an English screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home two days before it opened stateside.
- Meanwhile, I also had a chance to see Thor: Love & Thunder at this location... although they were only screening it in French during my visit. I have yet to watch the full film in English.
- Although the cinema fit my needs in those instances, it's exciting to see it getting an update.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com