Disneyland Paris Lights Up The Night Sky with Special Bastille Day Celebration
The show was a modified version, but still wowed guests with drones and lights
Though some restrictions may have made this year's celebration less explosive, a stunning Bastille Day celebration still wowed guests at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Marking France's national day and storming of the Bastille in 1789, Bastille Day is a big day in France, celebrated every year on July 14.
- As such, Disneyland Paris is home of one of the biggest celebrations, with special one-night only festivities that is headlined by a unique fireworks and drone display specifically for the occasion (included with admission!).
- This year, a brand new show took to the skies, as Tinker Bell transported the park's beautiful Sleeping Beauty Castle (or Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant) to the heart of some Disney and Pixar classics.
- The night sky was filled with drones bringing the imagery to life, which you can see some of in the clip below.
We're Having a Heatwave:
- This year, however, was quite a bit different.
- The region that Disneyland Paris calls home has been going through a heatwave, and as a result, local authorities have placed a number of restrictions on the area.
- As a result of those restrictions, all pyrotechnic displays and fireworks - including the massive amount traditionally used in the Bastille Day celebration at the park, were forbidden.
- As the restrictions were imposed from July 10 - July 15, that would mean the Bastille Day presentation this year would be presented in an adapted format that only features drones and lights.
- The Bastille Day spectacular wasn't the only show affected, as Disney Cascade of Lights and Disney Tales of Magic have also had to be presented in adapted formats in this time frame. However, reports indicate that the park did temporarily bring back drones to Disney Tales of Magic for guest enjoyment during this time.
- That said, the Bastille Day show turned out amazing regardless, and you can check it all out in the full video below.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com