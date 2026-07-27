Disneyland Paris Shows Off Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Ahead of Reopening

The Disneyland Paris opening day attraction has received a serious glow up.

The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs attraction at Disneyland Paris has been closed for refurbishment for the last few months, but the dark ride is about to reopen and the refreshed ride looks amazing.

What's Happening:

Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, or Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in English, has been closed at Disneyland Paris since march for a significant refurbishment.

The attraction is scheduled to reopen on July 28, and Disneyland Paris has given us a look at the ride's significant glow up.

Basically everything in the attraction has been repainted, starting with the queue and moving throughout the attraction.

One new addition is a themed chandelier that can be seen in the queue.

The Seven Dwarfs cottage has been completely redone, with the walls being sanded down and repainted, with all the elements of the cottage and the Dwarves themselves repainted by hand.

The mine sequence also saw significant polishing, with the black light paint getting a touchup, and the floors being stripped back prior to repainting. Spotlights were also repositioned and focused to optimize the lighting.

One item that has been completely replaced, rather than simply repainted, is the Snow White figure in the finale of the attraction. The figure is said to more faithfully recreate the original animated character design. the painted mural as also seen the addition of the Prince and his horse.

Even the attraction's exit has seen an update with a new hand painted mural.

While Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs may not have received any significant technological updates, it's certainly in great shape now and ready to face visitors for the next several years.

More Disneyland Paris News:

The update to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is just the latest in what has been a whirlwind of changes at the resort, including the complete transformation of the renamed Disney Adventure World.

Snow White returns as several other Disney Princesses are part of a brand new cavalcade at the resort.

Vapiano at Disney Village is getting ready for its own major refurbishment.