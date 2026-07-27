Disneyland Paris Shows Off Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Ahead of Reopening

The Disneyland Paris opening day attraction has received a serious glow up.
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The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs attraction at Disneyland Paris has been closed for refurbishment for the last few months, but the dark ride is about to reopen and the refreshed ride looks amazing.

What's Happening:

  • Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, or Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in English, has been closed at Disneyland Paris since march for a significant refurbishment.
  • The attraction is scheduled to reopen on July 28, and Disneyland Paris has given us a look at the ride's significant glow up.
  • Basically everything in the attraction has been repainted, starting with the queue and moving throughout the attraction.
  • One new addition is a themed chandelier that can be seen in the queue.
  • The Seven Dwarfs cottage has been completely redone, with the walls being sanded down and repainted, with all the elements of the cottage and the Dwarves themselves repainted by hand.

  • The mine sequence also saw significant polishing, with the black light paint getting a touchup, and the floors being stripped back prior to repainting. Spotlights were also repositioned and focused to optimize the lighting.
  • One item that has been completely replaced, rather than simply repainted, is the Snow White figure in the finale of the attraction. The figure is said to more faithfully recreate the original animated character design. the painted mural as also seen the addition of the Prince and his horse.

  • Even the attraction's exit has seen an update with a new hand painted mural.

  • While Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs may not have received any significant technological updates, it's certainly in great shape now and ready to face visitors for the next several years.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey