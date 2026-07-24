Vapiano at Disney Village to Undergo Major Refurbishment Starting in Late 2026
The Italian restaurant will remain open throughout the phased renovation, which will introduce a modernized interior and enhanced comfort for guests by early 2027.
Vapiano at Disney Village will undergo a major refurbishment beginning in late 2026 after 10 years of operation.
What's Happening:
- The Italian fast-casual restaurant, known for its fresh pasta and customizable pizzas, will receive a redesigned and modernized interior.
- The refurbishment is intended to improve the guest experience with a more contemporary look and increased comfort for families.
- The restaurant will remain open during construction, with the work taking place in phases.
- The project is expected to be completed in early 2027, with more details to be shared at a later date.
- Interestingly, this restaurant – along with the neighboring Five Guys – are actually outside of the security zone for Disneyland Paris, making it rather awkward to get to when you want to have a meal mid day.
- Perhaps along with this refurbishment, we'll see a modification to the area's security procedures? Just a thought – but it would be welcomed.
- This refurbishment is one of many changes at Disney Village, including reimagined shops, a new Italian restaurant, and even a brand new McDonald's.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Now that the Disney Princess Cavalcade has officially debuted at Disney Adventure World, fans can listen to one of the show's songs on streaming platforms.
- The cinema currently known as the Gaumont Disney Village has announced when work on its significant renovation will get underway.
- Disneyland Paris has released an all-new aerial tour showcasing its reimagined second park, including breathtaking views of Adventure Way and World of Frozen.
- The release of the Disney Lorcana Curator's Collection has brought long lines, store closures and general chaos to locations around the world.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com