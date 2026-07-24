Vapiano at Disney Village to Undergo Major Refurbishment Starting in Late 2026

The Italian restaurant will remain open throughout the phased renovation, which will introduce a modernized interior and enhanced comfort for guests by early 2027.

Vapiano at Disney Village will undergo a major refurbishment beginning in late 2026 after 10 years of operation.

What's Happening:

  • The Italian fast-casual restaurant, known for its fresh pasta and customizable pizzas, will receive a redesigned and modernized interior.
  • The refurbishment is intended to improve the guest experience with a more contemporary look and increased comfort for families.
  • The restaurant will remain open during construction, with the work taking place in phases.
  • The project is expected to be completed in early 2027, with more details to be shared at a later date.

  • Interestingly, this restaurant – along with the neighboring Five Guys – are actually outside of the security zone for Disneyland Paris, making it rather awkward to get to when you want to have a meal mid day.
  • Perhaps along with this refurbishment, we'll see a modification to the area's security procedures? Just a thought – but it would be welcomed.
  • This refurbishment is one of many changes at Disney Village, including reimagined shops, a new Italian restaurant, and even a brand new McDonald's.

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