Transformation of Disney Village Continues with New Stores and New Restaurant Openings Throughout 2026
New stores will debut in the coming months while a new restaurant will open their doors later this year.
Work will continue through 2026 as the transformation of Disney Village at Disneyland Paris continues - debuting new stores in the coming months and a new restaurant later this year.
What's Happening:
- As Disneyland Paris continues to mark their 34th anniversary today, we're learning more about the transformation of Disney Village.
- The major transformation continues in 2026 with the upcoming opening of two new stores that will expand the shopping offerings between now and the summer - Pele Soccer and Disney Wonders.
- At the end of May, next to the Sports Bar & Lounge, Disney Village will welcome a Pele Soccer store, dedicated to the world of football and celebrating the exciting career of Brazilian football legend Pele. This will be the brand's very first shop in Europe, having already opened in New York City, at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort and Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort. Guests can look forward to a huge selection of exclusive football shirts, accessories, vintage-inspired products and other merchandise.
- Starting in summer 2026, Disney Wonders will unveil a bright, modern new space, plunging guests into their favorite Disney stories through themed areas. With each new season, new delights will be added to this magical adventure.
- Disney Wonders will bring to life the rich universes of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel – with vibrant exterior facades adorned with original artwork to the indoor spaces, where two magnificent central chandeliers will each display no fewer than 40 art pieces featuring iconic characters and locations.
- The art of Walt Disney Animation Studios will also be showcased at the shop's checkouts, with illustrations of classic scenes, some of which will come magically to life thanks to Tinker Bell.
- At the end of 2026, a new restaurant for Italian food lovers will open in Disney Village - Casa Giulia.
- Guests can look forward to a family-friendly, two-story dining experience including an outdoor terrace with 120 seats.
- Here, the beloved classics of Italian cuisine are served generously, with a menu and ingredients that change with the seasons.
- The restaurant will also feature Giulia Express, offering fast food and takeaway options. Guests can enjoy delicious pizzas by the slice, focaccias and a selection of classic Italian pastries and ice creams in an indoor area and a 40-seat outdoor terrace.
- In anticipation of these openings, guests can already enjoy the fine spring weather on the many outdoor terraces at Disney Village, including the Sports Bar & Lounge, Royal Pub, or at EARL of Sandwich and Petite Rosalie, offering a relaxing setting next to Lake Disney.
It Takes A Village:
- Similar to what stateside parkgoers know as Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, and to an extent - Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, Disney Village is a lively entertainment and dining district at Disneyland Paris.
- There are numerous restaurants and shops on the shores of Lake Disney, adjacent to the original Disneyland Paris park, itself home to a number of the resorts of Disneyland Paris, including Disney Sequoia Lodge which is also undergoing a massive renovation.
- Additionally, similar to the California parks, both Disneyland Paris and Disney Adventure World await on one end of the Disney Village.
- When the space originally opened in 1992, it was called "Festival Disney" but still retained the idea of being a central hub between parks and hotels and something unique that remains in place to this day - a train station.
- The station - Marne la Vallee-Chessy station is literally right there as part of Disney Village, with the station also offering bus loops for resort transportation. As of press time, the station welcomes TGV high speed trains and the RER A, which connect the whole of the Disneyland Paris destination to the rest of France. TGV connects passengers between the local Charles de Gaulle Airport, and other French cities like Lyon, Marseille, and Lille, while the RER A runs direct from Central Paris stations. Eurostar trains are also known to stop at this station, connecting London and other European cities direct to Disney Village and the Disneyland Paris resort.
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