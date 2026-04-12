Disney Sequoia Lodge to Get New Room Themes During Ongoing Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris
The hotel already had a Bambi influence, but is being joined by a few other forest favorites.
After being announced late last year, Disneyland Paris has shared more about the room themes coming to one of their signature on-site hotels during its massive refurbishment.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that late last year, Disneyland Paris announced a major refurbishment of one of their classic hotels, Disney Sequoia Lodge.
- The refurbishment will ultimately improve guest experience while preserving the hotel's warm, authentic, woodland atmosphere that guests have enjoyed since 1992.
- The first phase of the renovation takes over all of the rooms in the 5 outdoor lodges, located in the heart of a forest of sequoias.
- These will reflect the new artistic direction of Disney Sequoia Lodge, paying tribute to the beauty of nature while celebrating many of the Disney characters who live in the forest.
- The rooms will have 3 different themes: a design inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Bambi (1942) and Pocahontas (1995), and a design dedicated to the Pixar Animation Studios film Brave (2012).
- Guests will be able to enjoy those renovated rooms starting in the first quarter of 2027. Afterward, the rest of the rooms and all the areas of Disney Sequoia Lodge, such as the lobby and the restaurant, shopping and recreation areas, will be renovated and redesigned progressively.
- The hotel will continue welcoming guests while the renovation work continues.
L'Histoire:
- Disney Sequoia Lodge opened in 1992 with the rest of the Euro Disney Resort, now known as Disneyland Paris.
- The hotel is situated just beyond Disney Village and the Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel on the shores of Lake Disney.
- It is nestled among a large wooded area that was built and consists of trees that were imported from North America, including of course, Sequoias.
- Interestingly, this kind of lodge style attraction is now featured at several Disney Destinations around the globe, (notably Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa at the Disneyland Resort, and Disney Explorer Lodge at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort) though Disney Sequoia Lodge was the first to open in 1992, with the others following in 1994, 2001, and 2017 respectively.
- For more information about this hotel, or others at the Disneyland Paris Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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