Massive Phased Renovation Coming to Disney Sequoia Lodge in Paris Next Month
Experience the wilds of American National Park lodges in France!
Disneyland Paris is ready to take on a major renovation at one of their signature hotels, as Disney Sequoia Lodge launches a phased refurbishment next month.
What’s Happening:
- Though it was announced earlier, we now have a bit more specifics about the major refurbishment coming to Disney Sequoia Lodge at Disneyland Paris.
- Starting in January, major refurbishment work will be carried out on this popular Disneyland Paris hotel to enhance and elevate the experience offered at Disney Sequoia Lodge, while preserving its wooden decor along with its authentic and warm atmosphere.
- The hotel, evoking the atmosphere of the American National Park lodges built around the beginning of the 20th century, will now elevate that tribute to the beauty of nature to inspiring new heights.
- Taking inspiration from the forests following the tradition started by Walt Disney and his team of animators, every space, from the rooms to the lobby, as well as the shopping and dining locations, will be reinvented as an ode to wildlife, offering the perfect environment to unwind and let one’s mind wander.
- The hotel will remain open during the refurbishment work, which will be carried out in phases.
- Along with the additional info about when the refurbishment will begin, we’re also getting some new concept art and a view of some of the new aesthetics coming to the hotel.
- There is currently no timeline announced other than when the refurbishment will begin in phases (January of 2026) but there is no comment from Disneyland Paris regarding when they expect the work to be complete.
Along The Lake Disney Shore:
- Disney Sequoia Lodge opened in 1992 with the rest of the Euro Disney Resort, now known as Disneyland Paris.
- The hotel is situated just beyond Disney Village and the Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel on the shores of Lake Disney.
- It is nestled among a large wooded area that was built and consists of trees that were imported from North America, including of course, Sequoias.
- Interestingly, this kind of lodge style attraction is now featured at several Disney Destinations around the globe, (notably Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa at the Disneyland Resort, and Disney Explorer Lodge at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort) though Disney Sequoia Lodge was the first to open in 1992, with the others following in 1994, 2001, and 2017 respectively.
