Soundtrack to Disneyland Paris' New Princess Cavalcade Is Now Streaming

It's got a beat and you can dance to it.

A brand new Disney Princess Cavalcade debuts at Disney Adventure World park today, and if you can't be there in person, you can still hear what it sounds like, as the cavalcade's theme music is now streaming.

What's Happening:

Today, July 24 marks the official launch of a brand new Princess Cavalcade at Disney Adventure World park at Disneyland Paris. The show was previewed for Disneyland Paris audiences yesterday.

It's the first cavalcade designed specifically for the recently renamed park.

The cavalcade consists of four floats spotlighting Rapunzel, Moana, Tiana, and Raya.

Alongside the cavalcade's debuts, one of the two songs created specifically for it, "Make My Way" has been released om music streaming platforms, including Spotify. Check it out:

The song is performed almost entirely in French, with only the title sung in English. Still, it's an easy song to get into in any language.

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