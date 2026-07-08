First Child to Have a Wish Granted at Disneyland Paris Returns 34 Years Later

Anne-Lise had another memorable visit to Disneyland Paris 34 years later.

Anne-Lise, the first child to have a wish granted by the Disney Wish Program at Disneyland Paris, returned to the resort 34 years later to share her story with cast members.

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In 1992, 9-year-old Anne-Lise became the very first child to have a wish granted at Disneyland Paris, through the newly established collaboration between Disneyland Paris and the French charity Petits Princes.

Her return 34 years later served as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact a wish can have on a child and their family. She shared that she had “the chance to light the Christmas tree at Disneyland Park… It was simply spectacular. More than magical, it was incredible.”

During her return to Disneyland Paris, Anne-Lise experienced several meaningful moments, including meeting around twenty Disney VoluntEARS at a breakfast hosted at Disney Newport Bay Club.

She had this message for the VoluntEARS: "You’re part of all of this. You bring the magic. You’re like little specks of pixie dust that help make these dreams come true, and you mean so much to the families you support."

Anne-Lise then spent the rest of the day exploring the two Disney Parks, revisiting the places that shaped one of her happiest childhood memories. Joined by her brother, who had also been part of that first visit in 1992, she reflected on the emotions they experienced together and the memories that remain deeply rooted in their family’s story.

Since 1992, Disneyland Paris' dedication to wish granting has become a long-standing commitment, with more than 1,147 wishes granted in 2025 alone.

In fact, recently their wish making efforts included welcoming 30 children from France's neighboring country, Spain.

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