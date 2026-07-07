30 Underprivileged Children from Spain Welcomed to Disneyland Paris and World of Frozen
Disney VoluntEARS joined the kids and their loved ones at the parks.
Ever since it opened nearly 35 years ago, Disneyland Paris has welcomed underprivileged children from around the world to experience its theme parks. That trend continued with a recent visit by 30 children from France's neighboring country, Spain.
What's happening:
- Disneyland Paris partnered with the Juegaterapia Foundation to welcome 30 underprivileged Spanish children and their loved ones at the resort's newly reimagined Disney Adventure World theme park.
- The children flew aboard Spain's Iberia airline's specially decorated Airbus A320, adorned with images of Olaf from Disney Animation Studios' Frozen and Buzz Lightyear from Pixar Animation Studios' Toy Story.
- They were each gifted Disneyland Paris-themed headset covers, souvenirs, and World of Frozen cookies for their trip.
- Disney VoluntEARS accompanied the children during their trip to Disney Adventure World, which of course included a visit to the new World of Frozen area and a ride aboard the Frozen Ever After attraction.
- World of Frozen opened at Disneyland Paris on March 29 of this year, the same day the Walt Disney Studios park was officially renamed to Disney Adventure World.
- Disneyland Paris has welcomed more than 350,000 underprivileged children in its parks since it opened as Euro Disney Resort in 1992.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Check out the Pizza Planet truck Easter Eggs we found in Disney Adventure World's Worlds of Pixar area.
- Take a ride on the refreshed Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast attraction at Park Disneyland.
- The massive overhaul of Disney Village is continuing with current facade work and other modernizations.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com