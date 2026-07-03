Photos/Video: Take a Ride on the Recently Refreshed Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast at Disneyland Paris

The attraction reopened from an extensive refurbishment at the end of 2025.

Last December, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast reopened from an extensive refurbishment at Disneyland Paris. During our most recent trip to the Parisian resort, we had the chance to check out the refreshed attraction – which is already showing some signs of wear and tear.

Outside, the attraction's building looks fresher than ever, with a bright blue color scheme with purple and teal accents.

However, as we look closer, we can see that guests have defaced some of thematic elements and paint in the queue.

Inside the attraction, major upgrades took place during the refurb, including the ride vehicles – The XP-41 Space Cruisers – receiving new technology, with the previous Astro Blasters fully removed and replaced. The attraction’s interior lighting was completely overhauled, with spotlights replaced and special effects refurbished for a sharper, more dynamic look. The targets used to rack up points in the battle against Zurg have been swapped out for new versions with improved accuracy and performance.

Take a ride on Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast for yourself in our new POV below.

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