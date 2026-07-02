Kylie Kelce Set to Take On Disneyland Paris in Upcoming Podcast Episode
Are you ready to “Disney adult” in France?
Kylie Kelce is headed to Disneyland Paris for a special “spectaculaire” episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce.
What’s Happening:
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce is headed across the pond for a special episode at Disneyland Paris!
- Announced today, “Le Disneyland Paris Spectaculaire” will see Kelce take to the (Main) streets of Disneyland Paris as she begs the question “is it still Disney adulting if you’re in Paris?”
- While not much has been shared about what the episode will include, this isn’t the first time the podcast has jumped into the magic of Disney Parks.
- Back in April, the podcast’s “My Disney Spectacular” episode, which was filmed at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, won a Webby Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration.
- Now, Kelce will bring family travel stories, parenting tips, and a behind-the-scenes look at the resort in the new episode, which is set to premiere this Thursday, July 2nd.
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce premiered in December 2024 becoming one of the top podcasts in the world.
- You can check out the new episode this Thursday wherever you enjoy your podcasts.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Photos: Plaza Gardens Covered In Scrims as Massive Year-Long Refurbishment Continues at Disneyland Paris
- Pride Rock Rises: Large Concrete Show Building for Disney Adventure World's "The Lion King" Flume Ride Now Visible
- Photos: A Look Around Tower of Terror's Florist Gift Shop at Disney Adventure World
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