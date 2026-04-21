Webby Winners: Disney Wins Both 2026 Webby Award Nominations
Winner were announced today, with a ceremony set to take place May 11th.
Winners for the 30th annual Webby Awards have been announced, and Disney took home both trophies they were nominated for!
What’s Happening:
- The internet has become an integral tool for everything from work to online shopping to entertainment.
- Especially as we continue to traverse into the age of streaming, content creation has become an artform recognized by the Webby Awards.
- Today, April 21st, winners were announced for the 30th annual Webby Awards, with Disney taking home trophies for both nominations they received.
- Two Disney projects recently found themselves on the short list for this year’s ceremonies, including Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce: My Disney Spectacular and Walt Disney Imagineering’s reveal of its new Olaf animatronic.
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce: My Disney Spectacular is a special episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast recorded at Walt Disney World, where she shares family travel stories, parenting tips, and behind-the-scenes experiences at the parks.
- The special took home the Webby Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, winning the People’s Voice award in the category.
- The reveal of Imagineering’s latest innovation, a walk around Olaf animatronic, also took home the People’s Voice award Video & Film Technology category at the Webby Awards.
- Designed as a part of Disneyland Paris’ freshly reopened theme park Disney Adventure World, Olaf is a technological marvel bringing character interactions at theme parks into the future.
- Laughing Place had the chance to meet Olaf and learn all about his development.
- Catch the Webby Awards ceremony on May 11th!
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