Webby Winners: Disney Wins Both 2026 Webby Award Nominations

Winner were announced today, with a ceremony set to take place May 11th.

Winners for the 30th annual Webby Awards have been announced, and Disney took home both trophies they were nominated for!

What’s Happening:

The internet has become an integral tool for everything from work to online shopping to entertainment.

Especially as we continue to traverse into the age of streaming, content creation has become an artform recognized by the Webby Awards.

Today, April 21st, winners were announced for the 30th annual Webby Awards, with Disney taking home trophies for both nominations they received.

Two Disney projects recently found themselves on the short list for this year’s ceremonies, including Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce: My Disney Spectacular and Walt Disney Imagineering’s reveal of its new Olaf animatronic.

Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce: My Disney Spectacular is a special episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast recorded at Walt Disney World, where she shares family travel stories, parenting tips, and behind-the-scenes experiences at the parks.

The special took home the Webby Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, winning the People’s Voice award in the category.

The reveal of Imagineering’s latest innovation, a walk around Olaf animatronic, also took home the People’s Voice award Video & Film Technology category at the Webby Awards.

Designed as a part of Disneyland Paris’ freshly reopened theme park Disney Adventure World, Olaf is a technological marvel bringing character interactions at theme parks into the future.

Laughing Place had the chance to meet Olaf and learn all about his development.

Catch the Webby Awards ceremony on May 11th!

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