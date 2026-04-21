Webby Winners: Disney Wins Both 2026 Webby Award Nominations

Winner were announced today, with a ceremony set to take place May 11th.

Winners for the 30th annual Webby Awards have been announced, and Disney took home both trophies they were nominated for!

What’s Happening:

  • The internet has become an integral tool for everything from work to online shopping to entertainment. 
  • Especially as we continue to traverse into the age of streaming, content creation has become an artform recognized by the Webby Awards.
  • Today, April 21st, winners were announced for the 30th annual Webby Awards, with Disney taking home trophies for both nominations they received. 
  • Two Disney projects recently found themselves on the short list for this year’s ceremonies, including Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce: My Disney Spectacular and Walt Disney Imagineering’s reveal of its new Olaf animatronic. 
  • Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce: My Disney Spectacular is a special episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast recorded at Walt Disney World, where she shares family travel stories, parenting tips, and behind-the-scenes experiences at the parks.
  • The special took home the Webby Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, winning the People’s Voice award in the category. 

  • The reveal of Imagineering’s latest innovation, a walk around Olaf animatronic, also took home the People’s Voice award Video & Film Technology category at the Webby Awards.
  • Designed as a part of Disneyland Paris’ freshly reopened theme park Disney Adventure World, Olaf is a technological marvel bringing character interactions at theme parks into the future. 

  • Laughing Place had the chance to meet Olaf and learn all about his development.
  • Catch the Webby Awards ceremony on May 11th!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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