Photos: Plaza Gardens Covered In Scrims as Massive Year-Long Refurbishment Continues at Disneyland Paris
The restaurant closed on March 31st and is expected to reopen in 2027.
Plaza Gardens at Disneyland Paris’ year-long refurbishment is well underway, with the entire building currently covered in scrims.
What’s Happening:
- At Disneyland Paris, Plaza Gardens Restaurant is one of the most popular restaurants at the resort.
- Located on Main Street, U.S.A., the buffet-style restaurant allows families to eat to their hearts content while interacting with some of Disney’s most popular characters.
- However, on March 31st, 2026, the restaurant closed for a year-long refurbishment.
- The scope of the construction includes the overhaul of nearly the entire restaurant, refreshing the building’s roof, facades, flooring, and kitchen.
- The restaurant will also receive layout changes as well as an updated color palette that will blend the building in with the surrounding foliage.
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction on the project, and the entirety of the restaurant is covered in plain scrims.
- The restaurant’s fountain courtyard area and sign remain uncovered, but the fountain is drained during the construction.
- The lattice construction wall features some signage for other Main Street offerings.
- Plaza Gardens is expected to reopen sometime in 2027.
- For those looking to take a magical European vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for your Disneyland Paris vacation needs.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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