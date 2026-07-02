Photos: Plaza Gardens Covered In Scrims as Massive Year-Long Refurbishment Continues at Disneyland Paris

The restaurant closed on March 31st and is expected to reopen in 2027.

Plaza Gardens at Disneyland Paris’ year-long refurbishment is well underway, with the entire building currently covered in scrims.

What’s Happening:

At Disneyland Paris, Plaza Gardens Restaurant is one of the most popular restaurants at the resort.

Located on Main Street, U.S.A., the buffet-style restaurant allows families to eat to their hearts content while interacting with some of Disney’s most popular characters.

However, on March 31st, 2026, the restaurant closed for a year-long refurbishment.

The scope of the construction includes the overhaul of nearly the entire restaurant, refreshing the building’s roof, facades, flooring, and kitchen.

The restaurant will also receive layout changes as well as an updated color palette that will blend the building in with the surrounding foliage.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction on the project, and the entirety of the restaurant is covered in plain scrims.

The restaurant’s fountain courtyard area and sign remain uncovered, but the fountain is drained during the construction.

The lattice construction wall features some signage for other Main Street offerings.

Plaza Gardens is expected to reopen sometime in 2027.

For those looking to take a magical European vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for your Disneyland Paris vacation needs.

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